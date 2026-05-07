Democrats' Shadow State Department? Jayapal Is Sabotaging U.S. Foreign Policy.

Things are apparently so good in the state of Washington that Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) has a lot of time on her hands to worry about what's going on in Cuba. On Tuesday night in Seattle, she hosted a "briefing to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Cuba."

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The problem is that during this "briefing," she outed herself as undermining Donald Trump and Marco Rubio's foreign policy and, quite frankly, United States national security, by colluding with foreign countries and defying the U.S.' sanctions and Trump's executive orders.

"Russia has said they're going to send another tanker," Jayapal said. "I was in conversation with the ambassadors from Mexico and some other places, and I know other countries in Latin America are trying to figure out how to get oil there."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) admits on tape that she is conspiring against the US to bring oil tankers into Cuba



That's a federal felony pic.twitter.com/jra4WiYuiV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 6, 2026

Wait, what? Let's back up a few steps here.

First of all, this congresswoman claims she's concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Cuba. That's admirable. I am too and have been for a long time. But it's funny, this humanitarian crisis has been going on for years, and yet, unless I'm missing something, she's only found it in her heart to be concerned about it since Trump and Rubio began taking legitimate steps to put an end to it once and for all.

If you'll recall, Jayapal and Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.) traveled to Cuba last month on the taxpayers' dime to "assess the humanitarian situation." The reality is that they took a five-day vacation (or what they called a "congressional delegation") to Cuba to meet with the regime and find new ways to bash Donald Trump. They went in with an agenda and opinions already formed and walked away with those opinions intact and using the same language the regime does about how Trump is hurting them with his sanctions and blockades.

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Al recibir a los congresistas estadounidenses @RepJayapal y @rep_jackson denuncié el daño criminal provocado por el #bloqueo, en particular las consecuencias del cerco energético decretado por el actual gobierno de EE.UU y sus amenazas de acciones aun más agresivas.



Reiteré la… pic.twitter.com/AI0CFlSM2n — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 6, 2026

Jayapal and Jackson released a statement upon returning home that was so full of regime talking points that Fidel Castro himself may as well have risen from the dead and written it. I won't rehash it. I went through and disproved it line by line last month here if you're interested: Why Are U.S. Taxpayers Paying for Members of Congress to Hang Out in Cuba?

Second of all, sending oil to Cuba at the moment is like putting a bandaid on a gushing wound. We all know the story. Cuba was getting oil for next to nothing from Venezuela. When we swooped in and captured Nicolás Maduro and took things over in that country, we put a stop to the free handouts. Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum had been sending oil to the island as Maduro's operation was falling apart, but Trump put a stop to that in January, when he threatened secondary tariffs on her and any other country that wanted to follow her lead.

The problem is that even the Venezuelan oil wasn't going to the people of Cuba. As Rubio said earlier this week, the regime would take at least 60% of it and sell it for a profit to other nations. What was left, the regime would use to keep its own interests afloat and the Cuban people saw very little benefit from it. These blackouts we're seeing now were happening long before Trump stepped in. And a lot of them have more to do with crumbling infrastructure that the regime refuses to maintain than actual access to oil.

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Finally, why in the heck is a sitting member of the U.S. Congress going behind the president's back and colluding with foreign countries in a way that directly goes against the president's current actions and foreign policy? Trump and Rubio are working to pressure the regime so that the Cuban people are finally free. They've also made it incredibly clear that the island nation as it stands with the regime in charge is a threat to the national security of the United States.

Just last week, Trump signed an executive order that builds on his January national emergency declaration that the regime is an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States due its ties to adversaries like Russia, China, and Iran and terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. On Thursday, Rubio took advantage of that by slamming sanctions on any person, business, or financial institution doing business with the Cuban regime's military empire, GAESA, and promised much more to come.

And not only is she colluding with other countries at the risk of U.S. national security, but she's also potentially breaking a federal law. The 1799 Logan Act is rarely mentioned these days and has only been used in prosecution twice, unsuccessfully, but it generally "makes it illegal for U.S. citizens [no matter who they are] to engage in unauthorized diplomacy with foreign countries with intent to 'influence the measures or conduct' of a foreign government or to “'defeat the measures of the United States...'"

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The law "has its origins in a late-18th century foreign policy conflict with France during the Federalist-dominated John Adams Administration. George Logan, a member of the opposition Republican Party, traveled to France to meet with French ministers and to attempt to reduce the tensions between the two countries. This trip met with a backlash back home, particularly among the Federalists who controlled the government. Upon Dr. Logan’s return, Congress passed what would come to be known as the Logan Act in an effort to criminalize any future 'private diplomacy.'"

That said, while the law technically applies to all citizens, State Department precedent has long held that it generally does not apply to members of Congress when they are engaged in oversight or legislative fact-finding. Even so, I'd say Jayapal crossed from legitimate congressional oversight into unauthorized shadow diplomacy by actively working with foreign ambassadors to undermine and circumvent current U.S. sanctions and executive policy.

I'm definitely not a law expert, but it sounds to me like it's worth looking into. Jayapal is doing exactly what the Logan Act was designed to prevent. And she's not even doing it on behalf of the United States — she's doing it on behalf of the Cuban regime. Meanwhile, the Cuban people are practically begging Trump to come and liberate them. Most of them do not know what life is like outside of a communist dictatorship, but these Democrats like Jayapal seemed determined to force them to continue to live this way. Concerned about the "humanitarian crisis," my backside.

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