Megyn Kelly Figures Out Where All This ‘Anti-Muslim Rhetoric’ Is Coming From

A pair of videos that started circulating on Tuesday quickly racked up over two million views; they show that Megyn Kelly has come a long, long way from the days of her callow youth, when she was naïve and trusting and actually believed that jihad violence and Sharia oppression of women were not good things.

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Now, Megyn Kelly is mature and clear-sighted. She realizes that the beliefs that she espoused in the long ago days of her naïve girlhood were false and unenlightened. In the eons that have passed since then, she has come to new realizations and a hard-won wisdom. But this is the internet age, and so leave it to some gruesome troll to slap together a video containing her long-forgotten remarks from a dead age, that is, Jan. 2026, and putting them up against what she said this month. Way back in January, when dinosaurs walked the earth, Megyn Kelly thought there was a threat from jihad and Sharia, and said:

Islam is not consistent with the values of America, of the West. They should stay in countries that don’t care about keeping church and state separated. They should stay in countries that don’t care about protecting free speech. They should stay in countries that don’t care about women’s rights. That’s where Islam can fester and grow. It’s great. I mean, I’m sure if that’s like your thing and you don’t care about like genital mutilation, you might really enjoy living in an Islamic country. If you don’t mind living in a life as woman where you have to keep every inch of your body except for your eyeballs covered, yeah, someplace in the Middle East could be for you. It’s not my thing. It’s not America’s thing. And it’s not a thing that we should want or encourage in the West.

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There’s no such thing as Islamophobia. You are not only entitled to, quote, fear Islam. I would argue it’s your duty as Christian to stand up and fight against it. It not consistent with the values of the West or America, and therefore you have no problem. You should have no problem standing up against it.

Now, however, perhaps under the influence of another intellectual titan who has forsaken his earlier positions, Tucker Carlson, Kelly knows better. This month, she praised Carlson for defending Islam, and revealed the culprit in all this:

I think he’s understanding there may be some new listeners over here. He’s gotten very, popular lately, I read, with Muslim viewers because he’s been standing up for Islam. You know, and I have to tell you, Mark, it’s been something I’ve noticed just since I’ve gotten a sort of more clear-eyed on Israel, that a lot of the anti-Muslim rhetoric that’s put out there originates with people who are very, pro-Israel who kind of need us to demonize them. And I’ve taken a look recently at my own rhetoric on this to say, like, have I been manipulated? I want to make sure I’m not getting manipulated.

He’s having a lot of Muslim viewers flock to him. And so while he may have lost some contingent of the Fox News audience, that’s very, pro-Israel and pro-Trump and you can’t say anything about Trump. For every one of those who leaves, there is another newer, younger audience member who does want to hear these traditional lines challenged and hear just new independent thinking. I mean, I’m experiencing some of that myself.

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That’s right: people oppose jihad violence and Sharia oppression because of the Jews. Of course! Why didn’t anybody think of that before?

Not only is this a staggeringly ignorant and hateful thing to say, but Megyn Kelly’s earlier statement in this clip flatly contradicts it. Does Israel forces Muslim women to wear hijab? Does Israel force Muslim women to undergo genital mutilation? Does Israel forces jihadis to scream “Allahu akbar” and stab random people on the street?

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An Iranian ex-Muslim, Sana Ebrahimi Ledene, observed: “Megyn Kelly claiming ‘anti-Islam’ sentiment is mostly manufactured by pro-Israel voices is nonsense. This is NOT some recent political invention. It’s a legitimate, overdue pushback against 1,400 years of conquest, subjugation, killings, blasphemy laws, apostasy punishments, and oppression baked into Islamic doctrine and history. From the treatment of women and minorities in Islamic societies to the global pattern of violence against people of other faith, ex-Muslims, critics, and ‘infidels.’ The evidence is in the texts of Quran, the hadiths, the body count, and the lived experiences of millions who escaped it. I didn’t reject Islam because of Israel. I rejected it because I saw what it does to human beings. Telling people that our pushback is ‘manufactured’ dismisses real history and ongoing suffering.”

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Indeed. And the larger question is why Megyn Kelly has flip-flopped on this. It seems unlikely that she was rationally persuaded of claims that are readily shown to be false. Has she been paid? Or threatened? Or did she see that the culture is moving toward the mainstreaming of Jew-hatred and figures that by going down this road, she can increase her audience share?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and patriots.

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