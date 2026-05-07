Tennessee Passes Pro-GOP Map, Woke Protesters Lose Their Marbles

After a key GOP victory, Tennessee Democrat protesters have already commenced melting into puddles of their own tears of rage, and frankly, it’s incredibly entertaining to watch.

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As Democrats in multiple states, including California and Virginia, engage in some of the most egregious gerrymandering ever seen in the USA to eliminate Republican seats, some Republican states are fighting back by correcting previous Democrat gerrymandering and redrawing maps favorable to the GOP. Tennessee’s House just passed a redrawn congressional map that would eliminate the only Democrat seat in the heavily red state, and leftist protestors immediately began going utterly berserk. And the outrage is in spite of the fact that the map still has to pass the Tennessee Senate and receive gubernatorial approval.

Below is a clip of the announcement that the map passed the state House, and the protesters shrieking like banshees:

WATCH: Protesters have complete meltdown after Tennessee passes new Congressional map eliminating the state’s only Democrat District. pic.twitter.com/pzjrWHRO1t — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 7, 2026

Here is another video clip that illustrates just how incredibly shameful and disrespectful the protesters’ behavior was, as they started making noise and causing a disruption even before the voting was over, causing chaos in the middle of the official proceedings:

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BREAKING: The Tennessee House has passed new congressional maps that would eliminate the state’s only Democratic-held district. pic.twitter.com/QRoMH2uF5g — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 7, 2026

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My main question is, how many of those protesters were paid to be there? And were any of them from out of state? Was this an organic protest of deranged leftists with too much free time on their hands, or are they professional agitators?

The new map, by the way, follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that drawing districts based on racial or ethnic demographics is unconstitutional. Democrats are furious because they love nothing so much as race-based gerrymandering. And what Democrats really don’t want Americans to know is that they will lose a significant number of seats across the country, like the one in Tennessee, if the ruling is enforced.

Fox News multimedia reporter Asher Redd believes that the new map could pass just as quickly in the Tennessee Senate as it did in the House. He explained on X, “I spoke with Tennessee Republican State Sen. John Stevens before he walked to the state Capitol building for a third day of the GOP redistricting effort. He is sponsoring the redistricting bill. Stevens thinks Tennessee could have a new map by the END OF THE DAY. The new map would cut through Memphis, diluting the Democratic city into three Republican districts.”

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Even states like California, which are considered bastions of Democrat ideology, have many areas that are heavily Republican. But often, the cities, as population centers, control the rest of the state and negate the votes of the more rural districts. Tennessee Republicans are trying to correct that in their state with the new map.

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