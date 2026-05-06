Grateful Migrant Repays His Hosts in Barcelona

It was pleasantly warm and just a trifle rainy in Barcelona last Saturday, and one of the hundreds of thousands of migrants that Spain has welcomed in the last few years decided that it was a perfect day for him to show how grateful he really is to the country that has embraced him and made him feel at home, along with so very many other young Muslims from North Africa.

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As he wandered around Joan Miró Street in the Esplugues de Llobregat of Barcelona, this young man, according to eyewitnesses, showed “signs of nervousness.” The people who saw him on the street were likely more nervous, as he was also waving a “large knife” around, and he used it. The Sun reported that he stabbed a woman and slit her throat, killing her: “He is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times and cutting her throat before fleeing the scene. Blood was seen along the street as terrified onlookers called emergency services.”

Remix News added Monday that the attacker was “a North African man,” and that he also stabbed but did not kill a “59-year-old man” who had thrown rocks at the attacker to try to stop him from murdering the woman. Remix also says that “there are suspicions that the attack may have an Islamist motive, since the attacker was screaming ‘Allahu Akbar,’ but so far police reports indicate that the attacker is being treated for psychiatric evaluation.”

There’s the old excuse again: for years now, European authorities have classified what are clearly Islamic jihadis as mentally ill, which allows them to continue to pretend that there is no such thing as Islamic jihad and that the mass migration of Muslims into Europe poses no cultural or civilizational threat. Also, the authorities want you to relax about this: The Daily Mail said that “it was initially reported terrorism had been ruled out as a motive although police declined to comment further, saying the incident remained under investigation.”

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The Daily Mail also, however, adds a detail about the case that might call into question the idea that this guy was simply insane, and that terrorism had nothing to do with what happened: “The knifeman who stabbed a woman to death in a Barcelona suburb on Saturday shouted ‘Allah’ before targeting his young victim, eyewitnesses claimed.” It is thus unclear whether he screamed “Allahu akbar” or simply “Allah,” but either way, he made it quite clear why he was stabbing his victim and slitting her throat, no matter how many psychiatric evaluations he may undergo now. After all, the Qur’an tells Muslims: “When you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks” (47:4). This fellow did just that.

It was an odd way for this North African to express gratitude to the Spanish government for welcoming him in, but Spanish authorities can expect a great deal more of such expressions from the North African migrants, as they’re there to stay. On April 14, the BBC noted that “Spain's government has approved plans to give legal status to 500,000 undocumented migrants, allowing them to be integrated formally into the workforce. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described his government's decision as both ‘an act of justice’ and a necessity for Spain.”

According to Sánchez, Spain just has to have these migrants. He says that they’re essential for Spain to be able to “build the rich, open and diverse Spain that we are and to which we aspire.”

Related: What Do You Think Happened After This English Teen Converted to Islam?

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Now you have it, Pedro. Spain is rich, open, and diverse now, or at very least open and diverse, and it’s only going to get more so as time goes on, and as the 500,000 migrants you have welcomed in begin to feel their oats. The ever-increasing number of criminal and terrorist acts that some of the migrants commit doesn’t seem to have deterred you in the slightest from legalizing these illegal entrants and pretending that they’re henceforth as Spanish as Don Quixote.

They will, however, continue to be what they are now. Some of them will emulate the Barcelona attacker and stab more Spaniards in the throat, that is, striking at their necks as the Qur’an commands, but that’s the price of diversity. The vibrant new Spain will be home to jihadis from a wide variety of backgrounds, and that’s the beauty of the Spain that Pedro Sánchez and his henchmen are busy building. Isn’t it wonderful?

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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