Nick Fuentes Joins the DEMOCRATS — Triggering a Hasan Piker Nightmare for Liberals!

If you were in King Solomon’s court and he threatened to cut your baby in half, what would you do?

Personally, I’d insist on keeping the top half. (I mean, what am I supposed to do with the bottom half? Gross, man!)

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It’s one of the most famous stories in the Holy Scriptures: Two women claimed they were the mother of the same baby. (For some weird reason, DNA testing wasn’t available.) King Solomon threatened to resolve the issue by slicing the baby in half — at which point one woman quickly withdrew her claim.

That’s how King Solomon knew she was the real mother: She valued the baby’s life more than the other's. The wisest man in Scriptures posed an impossible question to his audience — and in doing so, he revealed the God-honest truth.

Pretty cool party trick, eh? Sometimes, it takes a simple, direct question to unmask the truth.

Which is why it’s time for the MAGAverse to pose a question to the Dems: Why is Hasan Piker an acceptable, legitimate political commentator… but not Nick Fuentes?

Because, if you haven’t heard, Fuentes has officially joined the Democratic Party:

Nick Fuentes confirms he is a now a moderate Democrat, calls for President Trump to be impeached, and wants the GOP to be destroyed.



Fuentes has been attacking Trump since 2016 and has admitted he never cared about immigration, and his sole litmus test is hatred of Israel. pic.twitter.com/e1cuuLaCEl — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) May 5, 2026

And that’s a big PR problem for the Democrats, because all the leading donkeys have already blasted Fuentes as a racist, Jew-hating monster who promotes bigotry and violence. In fact, they’ve been attacking him for years.

MS NOW’s Rachel Maddow told her listeners: “I’ll tell you, it becomes a fire alarm system for the whole country, when someone [Fuentes] from that fringe, someone from that far out on the political spectrum… [has access to party leaders].”

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Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), prior to introducing an anti-Fuentes resolution — that was cosponsored by every single Democrat in the Senate, plus “independents” Bernie Sanders and Angus King! — said this on the Senate floor:

For Donald Trump to excuse and protect the spread of Nick Fuentes’s ideology confirms what many of us have long said: white supremacy and antisemitism are taking deep roots, unfortunately, within Republican Party. Just as we saw recently from the leaked texts of Young Republicans, just as we’ve seen from text messages of administration officials, the Nick Fuentes saga on the right reveals that antisemitism and white supremacy have growing and disturbing currency within the right wing of the Republican Party. […] I hope my Republican colleagues will join me in this effort and cosponsor this resolution. Calling out antisemitism should not be a partisan issue. In fact, when we refuse to condemn antisemitism, when we stay silent and fail to reject antisemitic rhetoric, when we normalize hateful figures spewing disgusting antisemitism, that is when antisemitism spreads throughout society like a poisonous wildfire. Americans don’t want to see that happen. So my resolution will soon give every Senator, every single Senator, a chance to take an important stand against hatred. The country must see us unite and fight this awful form of bigotry.

Of course, when the pint-sized neo-Nazi was identified with the Republican Party, denouncing Fuentes was a risk-free endeavor for the Dems. It was a PR cheat-code for smearing the entire GOP as racist, Jew-hating bigots.

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But now that Fuentes is a committed Democrat, it sets the inevitable comparison: Why is Fuentes so dangerous and awful — yet the racist, Jew-hating influencer, Hasan Piker, is acceptable?

Fuentes and Piker agree a helluva lot more than they don’t; it’s why they both found a home in today’s Democratic Party. They both hate Israel. They both have long, demonstrable histories of antisemitism. They’re both connected to violent rhetoric and vile anti-Americanism.

But in many ways, Piker is worse: To my knowledge, Fuentes — unlike Piker — has never claimed that “America deserved 9/11.”

And unlike the GOP, the Democratic Party and its candidates have embraced Piker with open arms. He was officially credentialed for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where he livestreamed — and he’s personally campaigned on behalf of Democratic politicians, including New York’s Zohran Mamdani and Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Other than ex-MAGA podcaster Tucker Carlson, the overwhelming majority of conservatives have refused to associate with, campaign with, or platform Nick Fuentes. He’s persona non grata. It’s a stark contrast to the Dems’ growing embrace of the just-as-bigoted Piker.

That’s because the Democrats hoped Piker would become their version of Joe Rogan.

From Variety:

With nearly 3 million followers on Twitch and 1.75 million YouTube subscribers, the 34-year-old influencer seems like a possible answer to the question of when the left will find its own Joe Rogan. As the next generation turns more conservative and alpha males like Andrew Tate ascend, Piker offers an alternative vision and the rare ability to sway an election. As an early and enthusiastic supporter of Zohran Mamdani, Piker played a key role in helping catapult the New York mayoral candidate to Gracie Mansion by spreading the Democrat’s socialist message to his legion of fans.

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Today, a growing number of Democrats, including 2028 presidential candidate Rep. Ro Khanna, have appeared on Piker’s podcast without apology:

Ro Khanna says he does not regret appearing on Hasan Piker’s show: 'I would go again' https://t.co/RsbZqMEPXf pic.twitter.com/x72sUGkUgP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 5, 2026

Rep. Khanna: Hasan Piker was at the DNC in 2024, covering Vice President Harris. What should the standard of the Democrats be? Should we not go on Theo Von? Should we not go on Shawn Ryan? Should we not go on Joe Rogan? Should we just have these purity tests of canceling folks? The lesson of the last election is, we’ve got to be out there. We’ve got to engage. It’s a complex, messy, multiracial democracy. …[Piker’s] got millions of followers! He’ll have millions of followers whether Ro Khanna goes on his show or not!

When NBC’s Meet the Press host Kristen Walker asked Khanna if he’d appear on a right-leaning podcast — i.e., Alex Jones — check out Khanna’s response:

Rep. Khanna: Look, there is obviously a line. And I probably wouldn’t appear on Alex Jones. But the point is, I don’t think that that line should be with Hasan Piker, who has millions of followers, and largely what his view has been, has been critical of the blank check that we gave Netanyahu in the war in Gaza.

Everything Ro Khanna said about Hasan Piker — including Piker’s criticism of Israel, Netanyahu, Gaza, and his millions of followers — would also apply to Nick Fuentes. (Probably more so.)

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So Khanna conceded there’s a line. Good: Because that’s the first step in our PR trap.

For step number two, the GOP should force the Democrats to specify where, exactly, that line is — and why Piker’s bigotry, antisemitism, and support of violence are perfectly acceptable, but Fuentes’ bigotry, antisemitism, and support of violence aren’t.

As moral equivocators like Khanna attempt to split hairs, draw lines, and carve exceptions for “acceptable” bigotry, the Republican Party should differentiate itself by opposing bigotry in all its forms — period, end of story. That’s who THEY are. It’s not who WE are.

The Democrats are the party of Nick Fuentes and Hasan Piker; the Republicans are the party of Abraham Lincoln. Now make your choice, America!

Millions already have. It’s why a growing number of minorities are voting Republican:

Trump's GOP is holding on to the generational gains they made with Black voters in the 2024 election.



The GOP has gained 12 pts on the Dems on party id with African Americans vs. Trump term 1 at this point.



Trump's approval with Black voters is higher than it was in term 1. pic.twitter.com/EKiEv561jk — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 30, 2026

This strategy snares the Dems in a no-win dilemma: Either they repudiate both Piker and Fuentes — or they must explain why one is good, and the other is bad. The former costs ‘em Fuentes/Piker’s platforms (and access to their millions of followers); the latter means they’ve gone on-the-record approving of racism and bigotry.

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Sometimes, it takes the right question to reveal the truth. The right question, posed correctly, unmasks liars, evildoers, and bad actors. It's been that way for a very long time.

Just ask King Solomon.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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