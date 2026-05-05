Ossoff Took Big Help From the SPLC. Now He’s Silent on Its KKK Cash Scandal.

A couple of weeks ago, one of the big headlines was the federal indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The far-left group, which is notorious for naming mainstream conservative organizations as “hate groups,” allegedly funded racist organizations like the Ku Klux Klan in order to supposedly “infiltrate” them.

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“The Department of Justice brought criminal charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center in April for allegedly defrauding its donors by secretly transferring money to extremist groups with the goal of infiltrating and monitoring their activities,” reports Fox News.

As my colleague Catherine Salgado put it, the SPLC is facing “charges of channeling over $3 million to people who are part of extremist groups and even white supremacist groups. These included payouts to an Aryan Nations affiliate, a felon American Front president, and multiple former KKK members.”

More from Fox News:

Between 2014 and 2023, the Alabama-based organization paid more than $3 million to informants belonging to the United Klans of America, the Aryan Nation and other neo-Nazi groups, according to the 11-count indictment, which included charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. The group allegedly concealed the payments by setting up bank accounts under fictitious names and did not inform federal law enforcement about their activities. One informant, who the law center paid more than $270,000, was a member of an online group that helped plan the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to the indictment. Federal prosecutors said the informant attended the rally at the direction of the SPLC and "made racist postings" on behalf of the left-wing nonprofit.

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Fun fact: My friend, Cole Muzio’s, wonderful conservative organization, Frontline Policy Action, received the SPLC’s "hate group" designation. Congratulations, Cole!

Another massive beneficiary of SPLC cash is Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). The radical organization spent a whopping $708,306.39 in independent expenditures on Ossoff in the 2020 election cycle.

Related: Jon Ossoff Had Plenty to Say About Trump — Until Someone Tried to Kill Him

Naturally, Ossoff hasn’t bothered to condemn the SPLC for giving money to the groups that it was also slamming as “hate groups” — some of which were literal hate groups.

🚨Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff has stayed SILENT on the SPLC indictment.



Maybe it's because the fraudulent group has donated $700,000 to Ossoff's campaign? https://t.co/cf5mLpnkRl — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 4, 2026

Not only is Ossoff not stepping up to condemn the SPLC, but he also hyped the group up in a 2021 video celebrating its 50th anniversary. He intoned, "Thank you for decades of work defending civil rights in the United States.”

"I'm deeply concerned, like many of you, by the rising level of polarization, hatred, and mistrust in our society," he added. "We must recommit to the path of love, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence if we are to flourish as a nation and as a world."

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“If Jon Ossoff is too spineless to reject the Southern Poverty Law Center’s endorsement and return their money, he’s complicit in funneling millions to violent extremist groups like the KKK,” said Republican National Committee Spokeswoman Emma Hall. “Anyone who doesn't condemn these indicted fraudsters is wrong for Georgia — plain and simple.”

“Jon Ossoff is giving a free pass to a group of leftist fraudsters who funded violent extremists like the KKK," said National Republican Senatorial Committee Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia. "This is just more proof Ossoff is beholden to his left-wing donors and the radical left.”

This is a drumbeat that I’m going to continue to play from now until the election: Georgia needs to get Jon Ossoff out of the Senate in November. He doesn’t represent Georgia values; therefore, he doesn’t represent Georgia at all.

The SPLC spent years slapping “hate group” labels on mainstream conservatives, all while allegedly funneling money to actual extremists. And Jon Ossoff? He was happy to take the SPLC’s help when it suited him, but now that the scandal is out in the open, he’s gone quiet as a church mouse in deer season.

That’s why independent conservative media matters. PJ Media keeps asking the questions the legacy press would rather bury under three layers of “nothing to see here.” Join PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT. Keep us in the fight, and we’ll keep holding the left accountable.