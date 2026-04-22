Corrupt Business Model: SPLC Funded the White Supremacists It Claimed to Despise

Catherine Salgado | 12:27 PM on April 22, 2026
Southern Poverty Law Center

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) — the supposed woke champion against racism — now faces a federal indictment for funding members of extremist and white supremacist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan.

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The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on April 21, Tuesday, indicted the SPLC over charges of channeling over $3 million to people who are part of extremist groups and even white supremacist groups. These included payouts to an Aryan Nations affiliate, a felon American Front president, and multiple former KKK members. 

While I was still laughing yesterday over the SPLC funding the very people it has achieved national influence by condemning, my mother observed, “They didn’t have enough racism to build a business off, so they had to fund the enemy.” There is altogether too much racism still circulating in our country — black against white, white against black, and everything in between (including rampant anti-Jewish hatred). 

But while I know white supremacists, these people are no longer gathering in mobs and marching through neighborhoods burning crosses. This is no longer the era of the KKK. The SPLC found that there simply weren’t powerful white supremacist groups posing a national domestic terror threat. So what did they do? Try to revive the KKK, apparently.

And, in truth, while we can rightly mock SPLC for funding the extremists and white supremacists it self-righteously condemned, the matter is serious enough. Not only did SPLC fund its “enemies,” which means it was actually trying to fuel dangerous and violent prejudice, but it also falsely labeled many conservative groups “extremist” or “racist.”

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RelatedDOJ Announces Indictment of 'White Supremacist' Southern Poverty Law Center

Last year, SPLC published "Turning Point USA: A case study of the hard right in 2024," which claimed Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk were pushing racist policies:

Several weeks after the 2024 presidential election, Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), proudly embraced a white nationalist conspiracy theory while celebrating then-President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportation... Over the last several years, the political right has increasingly shifted toward an authoritarian, patriarchal Christian supremacy dedicated to eroding the value of inclusive democracy and public institutions.

The supposed “white nationalist conspiracy theory" was no more than the fact that the mass illegal migration crisis was completely out of control, and costing many Americans their jobs, not to mention their money, and even sometimes their lives. A few months after the inflammatory SPLC study, and SPLC outrageously labeling Turning Point USA an "extremist" and “white nationalist” "hate group," leftist Tyler Robinson murdered Charlie Kirk. 

It was, in fact, so obvious that the SPLC had been part of the extreme smear campaign that ended up costing Kirk his life that the FBI broke its ties with the woke activist group after Kirk‘s assassination. Now the FBI‘s umbrella agency, the DOJ, has uncovered the fact that the SPLC was providing money to the very white nationalists it screeched were such a danger.

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Yes, the SPLC is corrupt. It wanted to raise money and exert power over government entities and businesses by claiming there was a white supremacy crisis in America, so it helped manufacture a crisis that didn’t really exist. But the SPLC is also a threat to our nation, and in at least one tragic instance, its lies led to bloodshed.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FBI

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