Police Corruption, Leaked Body Cam Videos, and the ‘Mormon Mafia’: The Legal War Over… Legos

Buckle up, ladies and gentlemen, and strap on a helmet: This is one of the weirdest, wackiest — and most disturbing — legal controversies in America today. It’s got it all, including allegations of a corrupt police force, malicious prosecution, a criminal cover-up, hacked body cam videos, and preferential treatment for members of one religion.

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And it all involves… Legos.

If you’re over the age of 30, you probably haven’t heard about the Bricks & Minifigs controversy. I don’t believe Fox News, CNN, MS NOW, or any of the major networks have covered it.

But if you’re under the age of 30, you know all about Reckless Ben (a.k.a. YouTuber Ben Schneider), Utah’s American Fork Police Department, and the world’s most famous Legos Star Wars collection. So do all your 30-and-under friends: It’s the talk of the ‘net.

And if Schneider’s allegations are accurate, he’s busted an American police department — on camera — brazenly abusing its power.

Full Disclosure, Part I: I have a law degree, but I don’t practice law — and I’ve certainly never practiced law in Utah. This means I’m (generally) aware of how the law is supposed to work, but lack the specialized knowledge to identify and exploit all the moving parts. (In other words, I’m smart/educated enough to know what I’m dumb at… which is a lot.) That’s especially relevant for this story, because the warring parties dispute many of the key facts.

But I’ll do my best to walk you through it:

In 2023, 83-year-old Ed Mansell cosigned his Star Wars Lego collection to a local Bricks & Minifigs franchise. Mansell’s goal was for Bricks & Minifigs — a Utah-based company with over 300 franchises in the U.S. and Canada that resells Legos — to sell his Legos, which was billed as “one of the largest, most valuable privately held collections of Star Wars LEGO in the world” and “estimated to be worth well over $200,000.” Mansell, who is in poor health, hoped the sale would fund his grandchildren’s college accounts before he died.

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According to the Salem Business Journal:

The Salem Business Journal has reviewed this document in full. Under its terms, Mansell granted the store’s LLC an exclusive right to sell his Star Wars Lego collection on consignment. Section IV of the agreement makes ownership unambiguous: the consigned merchandise remained Mansell’s property in full until the moment of sale. The store was entitled to 35 percent of gross sales, with 65 percent paid to Mansell in monthly installments on or before the 15th of each month.

In 2024, ownership of the Bricks & Minifigs franchise changed hands. One of the new owners was Joshua Johnson, who lives in Utah. Ed Mansell’s son, Bryan Mansell, claims the new franchise owners refused to return his family’s Lego collection or honor the consignment contract. Despite repeated attempts, the Mansell family was unable to reacquire their Legos. They were blocked at every turn.

The Mansell family contacted 30-year-old YouTuber “Reckless Ben,” who traveled to Utah to investigate the case. And that’s when everything went bat-feces crazy.

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It’s entirely possible that Reckless Ben’s videos were deceptively edited. It’d be naïve of me to discount that possibility.

But if they weren’t, these videos seem to show shocking examples of police corruption ON CAMERA — including unlawful traffic stops, malicious prosecution, bogus drug searches, violent behavior (Schneider’s arm was dislocated during one of his arrests), false imprisonment, and Utah’s Mormon-majority police force illegally harassing non-Mormon “outsiders.”

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As TechDirt described it:

At multiple points the police stop cars that Schneider is in (one time after falsely claiming they didn’t stop at a stop sign, even though the dash cam shows they clearly did) and generally appear to be harassing Schneider and his colleagues. In what appears to be a tremendously egregious move, they pull them over and hold them for hours claiming that they believe there are drugs in the car which they search for and are unable to find. Later the cops get a warrant and raid the Airbnb where Schneider and others are staying, arresting them all. Schneider and some of the others working with him are arrested at various points for stalking and harassment, while Schneider insists he’s just trying to serve Johnson with the papers from the small claims case. There’s also an attempt to claim that the Go Fund Me campaign that Schneider set up at some point violates some law. The whole thing goes off the rails in so many ways.

When Schneider exercised his Constitutional right to request Utah’s police body cam footage, he found suspicious redactions to the videos and audio. (More on that in just a sec — because somehow, the police’s unredacted body cam footage was “accidentally” uploaded to the internet.)

Bricks & Minifigs then tried to silence Ben Schneider, sending a legal notice to ban his Patreon account. That move backfired: Patreon CEO Jack Conte announced in a YouTube video that “Bricks & Minifigs… can stuff it. We are keeping Ben’s page up. And if Bricks & Minifigs doesn’t like that, they can sue us.”

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Then Utah’s American Fork police department uploaded a YouTube video to defuse the controversy. That also failed: Four days ago, Schneider uploaded a rebuttal video of the police video that’s already received about three million views.

If anything, the controversy increased.

And for good reason, too: The (alleged) misconduct of Bricks & Minifigs pales in comparison to the jaw-dropping abuses of Utah’s police. If Schneider’s video can be taken at face value, he documented a slew of illegal police activities, including:

Stopping Schneider’s car without cause. (Repeatedly.)

Detaining him — for hours at a time — to search his car for (nonexistent) drugs.

Raiding his Airbnb (with guns drawn) to search for stolen Legos (and finding nothing).

Claiming Schneider was resisting arrest — when video footage showed that he wasn’t — which resulted in Schneider’s shoulder being dislocated.

Preferential treatment for Mormons and harassment of non-Mormons.

As GamesRader noted:

Controversy rages around rumors of partnership between the store owner and the police based on their shared affiliation with the Mormon Church. Schneider reports that he is stopped after being accused of carrying heroin in his car by police (found untrue at the scene), his AirBnB is raided, allegedly following tip offs that he was the one who stole the Lego sets, and signs created to promote his investigation were removed.

So far, the GoFundMe that Schneider created to help the Mansell family has raised over $422,000.

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As for the “accidentally” uploaded body cam footage, some of the revelations were embarrassing as hell for the police, including one officer (allegedly) acknowledging that he used to do drugs with the owner of the Airbnb that they just raided:

This just keeps getting worse for the American Fork Police Department



Here you can an officer admitting to taking Hydrocodone with the Owner of the AirBnB Reckless Ben was renting.#JusticeForBen #LEGOscandal pic.twitter.com/qxrq7Gl8at — eBuck (@activistJ741) June 4, 2026

Other videos seem to show the Utah’s (Mormon) police force going out of its way to protect Utah’s (Mormon) Bricks & Minifigs franchise owner, Joshua Johnson. Again, it’s possible that Schneider’s videos were deceptively edited, but the police’s body cam footage is damning on its own.

It will almost certainly result in a slew of litigation — with Utah’s taxpayers shouldering the bill.

Full Disclosure, Part III: In my humble opinion, this this is a classic example of competing interests and agendas. “Reckless Ben” is in the content-generation business, not the legal resolution business. His job is to upload content that draws eyeballs — and the Lego controversy has vaulted him to the top of YouTube’s A List. It’s one of the hottest stories in the country.

Schneider even admitted that he didn’t go the legal route because he wanted to “show the injustice of the police department.”

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But if the Mansell family cared most about restitution, they would’ve been better off hiring a competent lawyer, not siccing a YouTuber on the case. It only muddied the waters.

A legal case requires a legal solution, not a YouTube video.

Perhaps all this publicity will help the Mansell family, but it was a helluva risk. Depending on what legal strategy is ultimately wisest, there’s an excellent chance that Schneider’s antics made the entire situation worse.

Because it’s a complicated case, as the LegalEagle YouTube channel noted:

Did Bricks & Minifigs steal $200,000 worth of Star Wars Legos from an 83-year-old man? Well, the truth is more complicated than you might think. And it actually might be worse than you think. Or it might be better. It depends. It’s complicated. But one thing is for sure, it’s definitely different than you think because there is a lot of misinformation out there because everyone is getting this case wrong. But this case has everything a law professor could want: theft, conversion, bailment, the First Amendment, the Fourth Amendment, franchise law, successor and interest liability, contractual interpretation, bailment, Latin, conspiracies, giant law firms… and Legos.

As for Utah’s American Fork Police Department, its future likely includes hefty legal fees, costly settlements, and highly embarrassing disclosures of unethical behavior. Societally, we place tremendous trust in the police: They have the power to detain, arrest, and imprison citizens — which includes the use of deadly force. There’s no room for corruption, bias, favoritism, or bigotry.

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The police cannot protect Mormons by harassing non-Mormons.

Getcha popcorn ready. This Lego controversy is far from over.

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Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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