LIVE RESULTS: Arizona Election Primaries

Catherine Salgado | 8:30 PM on July 21, 2026
Townhall Media

It’s Primary Election Day in Arizona, and as always, PJ Media is your hub for live election results. Here’s the rundown from a lifelong Arizonan.

The highest-profile race this year in Arizona is probably the one for governor. Democrat Katie Hobbs is running for reelection, trying to spin her track record of sabotaging immigration enforcement, driving up prices, grooming gender dysphoric kids, and financial corruption. Then again, she lies as easily as other people breathe, so that seems to be her strategy for winning the election, even though USA Today considers her the most vulnerable Democrat incumbent in a swing state. There are a number of Republicans who are running in the gubernatorial primary with the hope of challenging Hobbs in the general election. The frontrunner is Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.).

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Ken Miceli and Scott Neely are also running in the GOP primary for governor, but the main challenger to Biggs is Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.). Biggs has the endorsements of Donald Trump and Turning Point USA. He has made his pitch as a staunch MAGA warrior on manufacturing, mining, anti-fraud reform, border security, and taxpayer-funded spending cuts. Schweikert is also solid on the border and tax cuts, but is unfortunately a big proponent of disastrous “green” energy.

Multiple Arizona candidates have been campaigning with tireless election integrity and get-out-the-vote warrior Scott Presler. There is often more than one good option for Republicans in today’s primaries, but undoubtedly standing with Presler is a statement about one’s dedication to election reform, as Presler prioritizes SAVE America Act-aligned provisions.

Kolodin, the secretary of state candidate above, has made election integrity his number one issue, which is understandable in fraud-plagued Arizona. He is running against Gina Swoboda (who also looks to election reform) to determine which of them will challenge scandal-dogged Democrat Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. And Fontes, like Hobbs, has faced accusations of receiving cartel bribes during the height of the Biden border crisis.

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For state attorney general, Air Force veteran Rodney Glassman is in the GOP primary against state Senate President Warren Petersen, who prioritizes gun rights, keeping men out of women’s sports, and supporting law enforcement. Whoever wins that primary will be going up against Dem Attorney General Kris Mayes, against whom there are conflict-of-interest allegations related to an election case.

There are also Republican and Democrat primaries for House district one. Marlene Galán-Woods and Amish Shah are leading the Democrat field, according to Ballotpedia. Shah puts his pro-abortion views front and center, while Galán-Woods merely emphasizes the fact that she is Latina. There are several Republicans hoping to replace incumbent Schweikert, with Jay Feely having Trump’s endorsement.

Check out live results from DDHQ as the votes come in:

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ARIZONA DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY VOTER ID

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