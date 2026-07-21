COURT: 'Smithers, Release the Biden Tapes!'

"The US Appeals Court for DC has DENIED Joe Biden’s emergency request to block the release of his FIVE HOUR interview with Special Counsel Hur in 2023," Nick Sortor posted late Monday night, finally giving the public a good, hard look at Biden's fitness.

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"In a 2-1 decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected Biden's attempt to stop the Heritage Foundation from getting the material," CBS News reported through clenched teeth Tuesday morning.

The majority wrote, "We conclude that Biden has not shown a likelihood that the requested materials must be withheld from disclosure."

Prepare yourself for the Mother of All I-Told-You-Sos.

If you'll recall, the interviews were held way back in 2016 and 2017, when Biden's Promise Me, Dad biographer, Mark Zwonitzer, conducted hours' worth of interviews with the former veep.

This was years before Biden even entered the 2020 Democrat primaries, and decades after anyone with eyes and ears had concluded that the Delaware senator was about as sharp as an over-boiled turnip.

The recordings "gained interest from the Heritage Foundation several years later following an investigation by former special counsel Robert Hur into Biden's handling of sensitive government records after his vice presidency," as CBS put it. You know, the exact same thing that the Biden cabal would later dispatch armed FBI agents to Mar-a-Lago for.

The White House was doing a pinky-swear investigation of itself because of that time when the former Obama veep accidentally left boxes and boxes of classified docs in his garage with his Corvette. At first, Biden was prompted to tell people that his garage is a secure location because, unlike the Trump compound on many well-guarded acres at Mar-a-Lago, Biden's garage door has one of those twisty lock handles on it.

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That garage was practically a SCIF, they claimed.

But flash forward again to February 2024, when Hur declined to press charges in the most damning way possible.

"We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," Hur concluded at the time. "Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him—by then a former president well into his eighties—of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness."

Translation: The President of the United States is too senile to be held accountable.

More from CBS:

The special counsel's report, released in 2024, included passages that referenced Biden's conversations with Zwonitzer. The special counsel wrote the recordings showed the former president's "diminished faculties and faulty memory," and said his conversations with Zwonitzer were "painfully slow, with Mr. Biden struggling to remember events and straining at times to read and relay his own notebook entries."

Which, of course, raises once again the question conservatives have asked since roughly Jan. 21, 2021: Who was running the country while Presidentish Joe Biden slurped his ice cream, slurred his words, and auto'd his pen?

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Democrats and the Complicit Media spent years covering up Biden's lack of fitness for office, and only his incoherent performance at his June 2024 debate with Donald Trump broke the spell. That's when conservatives shouted, "THIS IS WHAT WE'VE BEEN TELLING YOU FOR YEARS!"

Has there ever been a Democrat former president that Democrats have tried so hard to ignore? Jimmy Carter, probably... and even him they did their best to rehabilitate after he'd been out of office long enough. But Biden? There's no rehabilitation for our first (and hopefully last) Zombie President, thanks to a federal appeals court and the video interviews we should have seen years ago.

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