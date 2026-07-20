The Morning Briefing: Pass the Prilosec — Kamala Harris Is Getting Mentioned a Lot

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Please leave your suggestions for the koi pond repurposing with Margarethe in Men's Fragrances.

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The world that the Democrats occupy is different than anything I've experienced here in reality, and I'm sure all of you feel the same. It often seems as if I am staring into a giant aquarium of dysfunctionality, looking at an environment in which I know I couldn't survive, even if I wanted to, which I don't.

Watching the Dems' abject mediocrities repeatedly fail upward never fails to perplex me, even though I've been seeing it for decades. We don't have any experience with that kind of backwards lunacy on our side of the aisle, so it will always be weird.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is the most notable example of this in the Democratic Party. After being so unpopular in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary season that she was out of the race in 2019, she ended up being offered the Number Two spot on the ticket. That, of course, happened because the Democrats prioritze pandering and diversity above all else.

Which is why, despite her spectacular defeat as the 2024 anointee, Princess Cackles is still hanging around.

Harris was unable to get any traction whatsoever in the California gubernatorial race, which she took as a sign that she should run for president again. The delusion is strong with this one. Sure, that can be said about any Democrat these days, but ex-Madame Veep really stands out in this regard.

We have discussed this a few times in recent months. It's been pretty obvious that she's gunning for another run in 2028, but, up to this point, it has seemed as if the only interest in her doing so was confined to her fever dream. That seems to be changing a bit.

This was shared in a post by my Twitchy colleague justmindy:

Make no mistake: Kamala Harris is very much looking like a presidential contender–in–waiting.



“She’s been listening to the American people and really trying to figure out what’s impacting them and how she can be of service to them,” said Minyon Moore, a longtime Democratic… pic.twitter.com/49oGzV0z8z — New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 20, 2026

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After the contortions that the Democrats' money people and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media put themselves through in order to attempt to drag Harris across the finish line in 2024, they can probably fall back into line for her in a hurry.

The Democratic Party is in such disarray right now that they are looking at options for the next presidential race that are all equally awful. That obviously works in Harris's favor. The same thing that thrust her into prominence in 2020 is her biggest advantage. This is from a column that Daniel McCarthy wrote for us yesterday:

Harris checks the identity-politics boxes that may be as important as winning to Democratic primary voters: Their ticket must have a woman, and it can't be all white.

Bingo.

There is still a lot of chatter about California Governor Gavin Newsom, but I've said for years that he's a bit too white for the Democratic panderfest. Also, as we have seen so often, the Democrats have a penchant for doubling-down on their bad ideas, and Harris is certainly one of their worst.

It's important to remember that the Democrats feel that their diversity shtick entitles them to things, like the presidency. They don't really care about minorities, as we know, they see them as reliable voting blocs and virtue-signaling currency. They no doubt feel that Kamala Harris is owed some quality time in the White House.

And, as Daniel notes in his column, Harris could end up being the least commie option for the Dems, should they choose to back away from that.

I don't think that they want to be any less commie now that it's all out in the open. If they choose not to do a head-fake away from the precipitous left, look for the principle-free Harris to lean into the Fidel Castro ideals of the Democratic Socialists.

Kamala Harris isn't going anywhere, we know that now. She's also not going to beat JD Vance or Marco Rubio in a presidential election.

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So there's that.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

John W. gets us going today:

Kruiserman, Like most of us, you are the first read of our day. I start with the THM app and scroll till I see your column. Lately though, you have not been close to the top. Not sure how the order is decided but your compeers should launch you higher!

First, thank you very much for being a regular! There's a simple explanation for this: I've been publishing the Briefing much, much earlier than I used to. It gets to the app pretty quickly after being posted, which is why there's some scrolling involved now. There's a lot going on, and I've completely overhauled my work and sleep schedule (this will make more sense in a couple of weeks — TEASER). If there is any late breaking news, I'll add it to the MB, of course. The content here isn't suffering because of the earlier publishing times, by the way. Most news cycles wind down by 10 PM Eastern.

Allen L. writes:

Kruiser - regarding your well-reasoned thoughts on Thune and his reticence on the SAVE Act, and given the mood of most red-blooded Americans for Thune to get off his 'nadless 'nads and get it done, why hasn't he been fired? Is the rest of the GOP caucus (less the "usual suspects") completely afraid of Thune? Isn't the GOP Whip (John Barrasso, allegedly) supposed to be "whipping up the votes?" Or is he just a vote counter and main suckup to Thune? How much does McConnell truly control the GOP caucus even in his frozen state? (Note, I do not for a moment believe Rand Paul and his doting "observations" concerning the recently-resurrected Murder Turtle). Your thoughts, please!

One of the many ways that the 17th Amendment has plagued American politics is that it allows United States Senators to hang around forever. Was Dianne Feinstein even alive the last few times that they wheeled her into the chamber? The interminably long terms and careers leave a lot of time for the building of good old boy networks. Senators don't get into leadership positions unless they're tight with — SURPRISE — the Senate leader of their party. John Thune was Mitch McConnell's righthand man. He got there by being a uniparty squish, just like his mentor. Republicans will never truly be able to govern well with Congressional majorities until the squishes are gone. The purging has begun, but there's work to do.

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Gretchen R. thinks Full-Contact Lederhosen YAHTZEE! has potential:

Dear Mr Kruiser, I think Full Contact Lederhosen Yahtzee Would make a great TV game show. With giant dice and trivia questions and a giant game board and pretty ladies in fancy outfits, it's a natural . Love your column. Keep up the good work.

Thank you for the kind words Gretchen, and you had me at "pretty ladies in fancy outfits." I will do all of the casting, of course.

Marlene B. is on board:

I’m not very social, but I would definitely try Lederhosen Yahtzee.

You don't have to be sociable, Marlene, the game will give you a new inner light!

You're a great crowd. Thanks to all my digital pen pals. Quick reminder: for legal reasons, I can't do anything with emails that have pictures in them.

Everything Isn't Awful

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Bonnie Tyler: A Tribute

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It's been a very mild summer here in the Sonoran Desert. This feels right.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/20/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: USA Today

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT greets Denison University Student Athletes

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT greets the President of the Republic of Lebanon

West Wing Portico

Open Press



11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Republic of Lebanon

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT greets House GOP Members

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

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