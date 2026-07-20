Things Just Got So Much Worse for the Democrats

I previously reported that Democrats are squandering a golden opportunity in this year’s midterms. Even though history is on their side, and Trump's approval numbers are underwater, the party keeps choosing to obsess over Trump and stand idly by as its socialist wing takes over. The result is a generic ballot lead so thin it wouldn't cover a bar tab, nowhere near what analysts say Democrats need to flip the House.

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Now let's kick them while they're down.

The Republican National Committee closed out June with $128.5 million in cash on hand. That's not just good. That's the highest month-end total in the history of the party. The RNC pulled in another $16.7 million in June alone, stacking on top of the $125.5 million it had in May and the $123.9 million it had in April. Three months. Three records.

Are you seeing a pattern here?

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters isn't shy about who deserves the credit. "United, disciplined, and on offense," is how he described Republicans in a statement to Newsmax, crediting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for handing the party the largest war chest in its history heading into the midterms. Gruters made clear the RNC plans to spend nearly all of it defending the House and Senate majorities.

Related: Here's How the Democrats Are Blowing the Midterms

And here's the part that should really sting for Democrats: Gruters didn't have to invent a contrast. He just described what's happening. While Republicans are unified and flush with cash, Democrats are dealing with internal divisions and fundraising headaches in race after race.

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And they’re deep in debt. The RNC, however, has zero debt.

Now, of course, money isn’t everything. Just ask Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. But there’s no denying that the RNC’s money advantage will be critical. In fact, the RNC has already deployed 34 state directors and election integrity directors across 17 battleground states. Vance, the first sitting vice president to chair the RNC's finance operation, has been working both ends of the donor spectrum, courting big checks while keeping the grassroots money flowing too.

It doesn't stop at the RNC. The Senate Leadership Fund and its nonprofit partner, One Nation, raised $140 million in the second quarter and finished June with $238 million in the bank, nearly double what they had at this point in the 2024 cycle. That money is earmarked for defending Republican Senate seats while going after Democratic incumbents in Georgia, Michigan, and New Hampshire.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is doing his part too. He raised $19.1 million in the second quarter, pushing his 2026 total past $53 million, and he's been funneling that cash straight to vulnerable incumbents and challengers trying to protect the House majority.

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Add it up, and the picture is brutal for Democrats. Republicans are entering the final stretch united, debt-free, and sitting on more money than at any point in party history, while Democrats are struggling with debt and a socialist insurgency. With fewer than four months left until Election Day, the gap isn't just in the polling. It's in the bank accounts. Make no mistake about it, money doesn't win elections by itself, but Democrats are managing to lose on every front at once, and that takes real effort.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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