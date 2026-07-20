Police Catch Anti-Catholic LGBTQ Wacko and an Anti-ICE NYC Incendiary in Separate Incidents

Law enforcement in Nebraska and New York has both caught would-be killers radicalized by far-left propaganda.

Andrew Arrabaca committed an arson and explosives attack on a New York City federal building with multiple agencies' employees, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the FBI, on July 20. Arrabaca expressed virulent hatred against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Ean Halstead did not succeed in carrying out his threatened attack, fortunately, but like Arrabaca, he is woke — though in Halstead's case, the prevailing derangement seems to be extreme LGBTQ ideology, as Halstead is homosexual and bitter against Catholics.

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ARRESTED: Gay man threatened to shoot up Catholic school, kill children and a few nuns "for funsies".



Ean Halstead, 32, posted the threat against Columbus Catholic Schools in Nebraska, targeting the kids of Catholic Governor Jim Pillen. https://t.co/vyUdfYWKQY pic.twitter.com/r7CgFPjZtq — Sign of the Cross (@CatholicSOTC) July 20, 2026

Let's begin with Halstead. As noted in the post above, he posted a message on the Columbus, Nebraska, Catholic Schools Facebook page threatening, “I’m going to shoot up this school and kill Jim Pillen’s children and a few nuns for [expletive] funsies." While the name on the message was Bobby McGee, police subsequently traced it back to Halstead. It turns out Halstead has a track record both of violent threats and of actually carrying them out. The deranged anti-Catholic previously issued threats against an "ex-boyfriend" and set the man's bedroom on fire.

So there's good reason to believe Halstead might have actually tried to follow through on his murderous threat at the school. Multiple school mass shooters have been LGBTQ in the last few years, including the Annunciation Catholic School shooter in 2025 and the Covenant School shooter in 2023.

While Halstead fixates on religious prejudice, Arrabaca is a political terrorist. FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle, NOT of the Circumlocution Office, provided an update to reporters on Monday afternoon. "We take this very seriously,” Barnacle said. “On his cart—he had a cart—he had anti-ICE literature on it. When he was being arrested, he yelled derogatory terms to ICE, used bad words obviously. He is an anti-American, anti-government extremist—we know that from what he said, we know that from he has said post-arrest, and we know that from the actions he tried to take today."

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Arrabaca came armed with a hammer, a machete, two axes, three knives, and fixed-blade knives, according to Barnacle. "He [Arrabaca] poured gasoline onto the ground and ignited it with a lighter and an incendiary device. That device was a firework—a large firework in a canister that proceeded to catch on fire,” Barnacle said. “He then pulled out an airsoft rifle and fired five to seven pellets, if you will, in the direction of 26 Federal Plaza." You can see footage below.

A video shows the moment a suspect started a fire outside of 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, where a federal immigration court is located. More: https://t.co/Qgi8dXyKUq pic.twitter.com/ZOlAGTtsRP — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 20, 2026

Arrabaca apparently had a wagon with the message "ICE Off Our Streets" on the side. Two federal employees and a civilian received minor injuries as a result of the attack. An unconfirmed report says Arrabaca followed Antifa accounts, hates Donald Trump and Israel, loves assassin Luigi Mangione, and blames Nazi eugenics on America. Oh, and he's also possibly a sexual pervert. He's truly the ideal leftist.

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