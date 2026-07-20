Trump Confirms SAVE America Act Provisions Are in Budget Resolution, Urges Passage

The Trump administration and House GOP leadership have come up with a method of passing certain crucial election integrity reforms, despite stubborn resistance to the SAVE America Act from RINOs and Democrats.

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It is incredible how controversial proposals to require valid photo ID for registration and voting are, given that this is the most basic threshold of securing our elections. Then again, anyone who knows anything about the approximately two centuries of Democrat election fraud and election rigging is not really surprised to find out that Democrats today also are determined to protect gaping loopholes of fraud.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Monday, “Thank you to our Great Speaker, Mike Johnson, the House Budget Chairman, Jodey Arrington, and the members of the House Budget Committee, including Lloyd Smucker, Ron Estes, Andrew Clyde, Josh Brecheen, Erin Houchin, Mike Carey, Blake Moore, Jay Obernolte, Tom McClintock, and many others, for launching an effort to get AS MUCH of THE SAVE AMERICA ACT as possible in a Budget Bill, along with aid to our incredible Farmers, and funding for our Military.”

Democrats have also been trying to withhold important military funding as a protest against the ongoing conflict with the genocidal Iranian regime. Therefore Democrats are clearly putting themselves on the side of the murderous mullahs crying “death to America” and killing American troops.

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Read Also: Pentagon Identifies Two of the Latest U.S. Casualties in Iran Conflict

Trump emphasized in his post, “We need Voter Photo ID (Identification!), Proof of Citizenship and, hopefully, No Corrupt Mail In Ballots (except for illness, disability, Military, or travel). I am asking all House Republicans to VOTE YES this week on the Budget Resolution, which is an important first step towards getting a Budget Bill. House Republicans must UNIFY, and fight for THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the allegedly Republican senator from Alaska, once again insisted that she could not vote for the SAVE America Act, asserting it would have “serious negative effects” in Alaska. The state has a controversial system of open primaries and ranked-choice voting. It seems more as if Murkowski is opposed to much-needed reform for personal reasons. What exactly is she afraid of with strict election integrity?

In spite of Murkowski, senior Townhall Washington correspondent Cameron Arcand reported last Wednesday, after speaking with congressional GOP staff, that Republicans are planning to get a budget resolution out of the chamber before the recess in August. A Pew Research Poll released earlier this year showed that 95% of Republican voters and 71% of Democrats support requiring photo ID to vote, which is exactly what the SAVE America Act would require.

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The SAVE America Act would be one of the most widely popular pieces of legislation for Congress to pass, with even seven out of 10 Democrat voters favoring its provisions. But as usual, congressional Democrats are banking on the diehard loyalty of their voters to ignore the base and vote how they want — or rather, not to vote for the legislation.

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