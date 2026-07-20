Pentagon Identifies Two of the Latest U.S. Casualties in Iran Conflict

The U.S. Department of War (DOW) has released the names of two of four brave American troops who tragically died while in combat with the terrorist Iranian regime last week.

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The first deadly attack on American troops occurred on July 17 with an Iranian strike in Jordan, leaving three dead. Subsequently, on July 18, a fourth American died while handling explosives from a downed Iranian drone in Iraq. So far, military authorities have only released the names of two fallen soldiers, both of whom were serving in the United States Army. We honor their sacrifice and hope that the American military will soon wipe out the last of the Iranian regime leaders and stop more than five decades of Iranian terrorism once and for all.

The Monday DOW press release described both soldiers as dying during Operation Inherent Resolve, which is the long-term operation to combat Islamic terrorism in Iraq and Syria, even though both of the deadly incidents last week reportedly involved Iranian attacks.

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii was killed in action on July 18, 2026, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, was killed in action on July 17, 2026, during an enemy attack on July 17, 2026, at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan. The incident is under investigation. 1st Lt. Feehan was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Pvt. Gonzales was assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command, Ansbach, Germany.

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It is not clear from this if Feehan was the American who died in Iraq on Saturday, or whether he was the third initially unconfirmed casualty from the Jordan strike. Gonzales was certainly one of three casualties in Jordan.

The Pentagon identified the two service members who were kiIIed in Jordan in an iranian missle attack



Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas



Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii



RIP 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/FhTqIBopD6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 20, 2026

Related: Iran's Regime Executes Two Young Freedom Protesters

Stars and Stripes reported more definitely that both Gonzales and Feehan died in Jordan. The military outlet also stated that all of the casualties in Jordan were U.S. Army air defense troops.

CENTCOM or U.S. Central Command launched retaliatory airstrikes on Iranian regime targets over the weekend after the Americans’ deaths. On Sunday, CENTCOM provided an update that confirmed altogether the four U.S. casualties rather than the initial two reported.

The Iraq tragedy happened “during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone. A second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury.”

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CENTCOM completed the latest round of strikes on Iran Sunday, according to an official statement. The number of American dead in the Iran operation this year seems to have reached 17. We pray that there will be no more American casualties and that our military can end the conflict decisively very soon.

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