Iran's Regime Executes Two Young Freedom Protesters

The genocidal Islamic regime of Iran has executed two more young Persians who participated in the mass freedom uprising earlier this year.

In January, the Iranian government's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) massacred an estimated 42,000 freedom protestors over just two days. Of course, the IRGC is hiding the full extent of the slaughter, but it was one of the worst in modern history. On top of the huge piles of corpses from January, the Iranian regime also arrested tens of thousands of protesters. We do not know exactly how many of these protesters already went to their execution, but as of April, the regime was openly looking at ways to expedite executions. And this weekend, the regime did execute two young men:

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BREAKING:



The Islamic regime in Iran just hanged 19-year-old Erfan Esfandiari and 23-year-old Gol Mohammad Mohammadi.



For taking part in the anti-regime protest in January, they were hanged secretly at dawn in Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan.



Murdering 40 000 anti-regime protesters… pic.twitter.com/rLH7ByBZX9 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 19, 2026

Esfandiari and Mohammadi should have had their whole lives ahead of them. But simply because they dared to protest endless domestic tyranny from the regime that also oversees an international jihad network, these young Persians died an excruciating and humiliating death.

Related: Iranian State TV to Trump: ‘Live in Fear’

Kurdistan Press Agency reported on the executions that followed highly questionable and rushed trials. The Kurds are an ethnic group that live in different parts of Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Turkey, and often face bloody political repression. Hence they are more naturally empathetic toward the Persian freedom protesters—this is their struggle too.

Today, Sunday, Mizan News Agency, the official media outlet of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Judiciary, announced the execution of two protesters from the December 2025 demonstrations in Isfahan … [who] were executed on charges of "arson of public property" and for their alleged role in the "killing of four Basij forces" in the case known as the "Ali-Khani Square of Isfahan" … Following the execution of Erfan Esfandiari and Gol-Mohammad Mohammadi, the remaining 10 individuals sentenced in this case remain at imminent risk of execution.

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These executions occurred amid a new flare-up of hostilities between the Iranian regime and the U.S. The murderous mullahs killed at least two American troops in Jordan on July 17, and on July 18 Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei doubled down on threatening Americans and vowing to destroy the "Great Satan."

Mojtaba—or whoever is running his account—ranted on X, "The Great Satan – the criminal US – has now realized that the continuation of its trouble-free, domineering presence in the region is nothing but a naive fantasy.”

He bragged about the significant number of pro-Jihad, pro-Iran radicals in Iraq, indicating that he expects these Iraqis to help his regime in fighting the United States and Israel. “Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it,” Mojtaba threatened. “Resistance” is the propaganda term for terrorism, and Mojtaba and co. can’t get enough of it.

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