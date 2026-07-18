Iran's Supreme Leader Spews Threats of ‘Unforgettable Lessons’ Against ‘Great Satan’ USA

The cardboard ayatollah continues to rant about the destruction of the “Great Satan” the United States, blocking any hopes of a peace deal with the genocidal Iranian regime.

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In a series of posts on X Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei — or whoever is running his account — followed in the not-so-proud tradition of the late Ali Khamenei in vowing to bring Allah’s wrath down on the “arrogant enemies” of America and Israel, but especially America. The statements are not markedly different from many such threats and smears out of the Iranian regime over the years, but they do undermine the argument some American politicians made, that if only Israel would stop defending its borders, the Iranian regime would rush to the peace table. This statement also comes a day after an Iranian attack in Jordan killed two American servicemen, so the threats are not mere empty propaganda.

Even though it was the Iranian regime that began breaking the ceasefire within hours of its announcement, Mojtaba hypocritically hurled an accusation: “The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan [the US] regarding the MOU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility.” He whined about his father the “martyred Leader,” who oversaw a bloody reign of terror both within Iran and around the world, before accusing America of “coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality [which] are inseparable components of the US creed and doctrine.” Maybe if Mojtaba misses his dreadful daddy so much, Israeli or U.S. troops can reunite them in death.

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Without acknowledging that it was the Iranians who just killed Americans in a cowardly attack, Mojtaba railed, “Today, the Great Satan has once again revealed its true, unmasked face, so that this dark episode of criminality and broken promises serves as yet another indisputable testament to the US’s dishonesty, irrationality, unreliability, and malicious nature.”

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Then came the more comprehensive threats:

Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it. The valor of the Islamic fighters and the honor of the courageous people in the southern regions in recent days are examples of this [Iranian nation's unforgettable lessons for American enemy].

Now seems to be a really good time for American troops to bomb all the remaining top Iranian leaders to hell. The supreme leader is practically begging for a bomb on his bunker, and I have confidence that Israeli and American troops could do just that.

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The tragedy of the conflict with Iran is that America had no choice about starting it or continuing it. The Iranian regime made that choice for us 47 years ago. The only choice we have is whether or not we are going to end the conflict. For the sake of our troops and our allies, that is exactly what I hope the Trump administration will do.

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