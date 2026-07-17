Democrats Don't Want You to See This Video of Biden on Election Interference

Donald Trump delivered a speech Thursday night that set off an absolute partisan meltdown. Democrats didn't wait for Trump to finish his remarks on foreign interference in U.S. elections to start attacking it. They didn't even wait for him to start. They spent the hours before the speech aired trying to debunk whatever he was about to say, and once he actually said it, they rushed to microphones and social media to call him unhinged, dishonest, and dangerous.

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It’s a funny thing about that panic. Democrats have spent a quarter-century questioning American election results whenever it suited them. They disputed the 2000 election for years. They disputed the 2004 election. They spent Trump's entire first term insisting Russia hacked the 2016 election and that he colluded with Vladimir Putin to steal it from Hillary Clinton. Nobody called that an attack on democracy. Every election they have lost since 2000 has been questioned in some capacity.

So when Trump raises the possibility that foreign powers meddled in 2020, the outrage from the left isn't really about protecting democracy; it's about protecting a result Democrats can't afford to have questioned.

Trump's speech laid out a case that China had compromised voting machines, bribed American journalists, and run a fake ballot scheme designed to inflate Joe Biden's vote total in 2020. It certainly puts that 81 million votes thing into perspective, doesn’t it? China and Iran had worked overtime to keep him out of the White House. Worse yet, Trump said the intelligence community had evidence that meddling was coming, then evidence that it happened, and buried it.

Despite documented irregularities in the battleground states in 2020, Democrats treat any Republican who questions that election as an enemy of democracy. They give themselves a pass for disputing Bush's win in 2000 and Trump's win in 2016 because they lost, so obviously the election was stolen.

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In the end, if the elections they won were actually as secure as they claim, a few questions wouldn't send them into hysterics.

Recommended: Democrats Are Panicking and Scrambling to Hide Something Big

Here's the part Democrats would rather you forget: Joe Biden himself said that there was foreign interference in the 2020 election.

And we have the receipts.

“During the campaign for my—for the Presidency, I was unequivocal that if I was elected President, I would respond to any attempt to influence our elections—the last election and—because elections are sacred,” Biden said. “They're sovereign undertakings, and they're an expression of the will of the American people, and we cannot allow a foreign power to interfere in our democratic process with impunity. And I told him: If it turned out that the invest—as I thought—that there was engagement in our elections, that I would—that I'd respond.”

Biden didn't stop at words. "I've approved several steps, including expulsion of several Russian officials as a consequence of their actions," he said. "I've also signed an executive order authorizing new measures, including sanctions, to address specific harmful actions that Russia has taken against U.S. interests." He added that he told Putin he could have gone further. "I chose to be proportionate."

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The Biden administration didn't stop at sanctions, either. It expelled Russian diplomats and punished Moscow for alleged interference in the 2020 election, the SolarWinds hack, and its occupation of Crimea.

Biden also threatened further action: “If Russia continues to interfere with our democracy, I'm prepared to take further actions to respond. It is my responsibility, as President of the United States, to do so.”

April, 2021. President Biden claims that Russia interfered in the 2020 election and announces sanctions against them.



Biden offered no proof of election interference and he never mentioned China.



That's what you call a smokescreen. pic.twitter.com/iHNlAOy5GP — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 17, 2026

The media reported all of it as settled fact.

“The Biden administration targeted Russia with sweeping sanctions and diplomatic expulsions Thursday, punishing Moscow for its interference in the 2020 US election, its SolarWinds cyberattack and its ongoing occupation and ‘severe human rights abuses’ in Crimea,” CNN reported at the time.

The claim that Putin wanted to help Trump never made a shred of sense, given how badly the Kremlin-asset narrative had already collapsed. Biden pushed it anyway, offered no actual proof, and never once mentioned China.

Now flip the script. Trump reveals intelligence suggesting foreign actors worked to help Biden, and Democrats lose their minds. Not one Democrat calling Trump unhinged today ever called Biden a lunatic for his sanctions speech. Not one accused him of attacking democracy. Not one claimed to be embarrassed by him.

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This isn't about whether foreign interference happened. Democrats already told you it did. Imposed sanctions, the works — the media even confirmed it as fact.

This is about who gets to raise the question without getting smeared for it. If Democrats were actually confident their 2020 win could survive scrutiny, a speech wouldn't send them into this kind of panic.

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