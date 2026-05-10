Bombshell Evidence About the 2020 Election is Coming

Something big is on the horizon — and the people saying so aren't fringe voices on a podcast. They're senior Trump administration officials.

Monica Crowley, the U.S. government's chief of protocol, dropped a significant claim on Wednesday: hard evidence that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election is coming, and it's coming soon. "He did win in a landslide, and we will soon be able to give evidence about that," Crowley said.

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Now, she didn't lay out a timeline or spell out exactly what the evidence would look like, but the message was clear.

According to the Washington Times, she offered no further details on the nature of what's being prepared. That ambiguity will inevitably give critics ammunition, of course. But here's the thing, Crowley’s remarks didn’t just come out of nowhere. Her claims track almost perfectly with what FBI Director Kash Patel told Maria Bartiromo last month.

As PJ Media previously reported, Patel appeared on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo and announced that arrests are coming over the coordinated effort to rig the 2020 election.

"We are going to be making arrests, and it's coming, and I promise you, it's coming soon," Patel said.

Two senior officials. Same message. Same urgency. That's not a coincidence.

Their argument — and they're not alone in making it — is that a coordinated effort to undermine the 2020 election results led to Joe Biden being declared the winner.

You’ve heard all the liberal arguments that no fraud was actually found, and courts confirmed the election was entirely above board, but that’s simply not true. Every legal challenge filed after the 2020 contest was rejected, not for lack of evidence, but for lack of standing.

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So, there’s a lot we still don’t know about the 2020 election — a lot that Democrats would rather not see the light of day.

Related: The ‘Most Secure Election in History’ Was a Lie, and Now We Have Proof

Meanwhile, the legal machinery is already in motion. A federal grand jury in Florida is actively examining issues related to the 2020 election. The Department of Justice has also just brought in former U.S. attorney and Trump ally Joe diGenova to work alongside prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida.

Then there's Georgia — a state Biden only barely “won” in 2020. Back in January, federal agents executed a search warrant in Fulton County and walked out with ballots and other materials from the 2020 general election.

You better believe Democrats are sweating over this.

The establishment media will dismiss all of this as election denialism, but the fact is that the 2020 election was never properly investigated. Instead, we were told to trust the results of the “most secure election in history,” and if you dared to question the results, you were mocked, censored, or demonetized.

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But a reckoning is coming. There are now search warrants, grand jury subpoenas, and federal prosecutors involved. The truth will come out.

Whatever Crowley and Patel are sitting on, the clock is ticking. And if the evidence is as significant as they're suggesting, the political fallout will be unlike anything this country has seen in a very long time.

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