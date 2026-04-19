Kash Patel Makes Bombshell Promise: Arrests Are Coming Over 2020 Election

FBI Director Kash Patel dropped a bombshell Sunday morning that the legacy media will do everything to attack. Appearing on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Patel announced that arrests are coming over the coordinated effort to rig the 2020 election.

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“We are going to be making arrests, and it's coming, and I promise you, it's coming soon," Patel said.

That's not a vague promise from a bureaucrat hedging his bets. That's the sitting FBI director going on record, on camera, with a direct commitment to the American people that we’re finally going to see some accountability over the shenanigans that took place during the 2020 elections.

Bartiromo, for her part, wasn’t interested in vague assurances. In fact, she set the stage by noting what any honest observer already knows — President Donald Trump has been saying the 2020 election was rigged since, well, 2020. She pressed Patel directly on what he had actually done about it over the past 14 months. His answer was unambiguous.

Patel reminded viewers that he wasn't new to this fight. Long before he ran the FBI, he was in the trenches on the House Intelligence Committee alongside Trey Gowdy, John Ratcliffe, and Devin Nunes, exposing the FISA abuses that targeted Trump's first presidential campaign. The media came after him then, too — something he clearly wears as a badge of honor.

"That just shows you that when you're over the target, you keep pummeling the target because the media's gonna try and pummel you," Patel said.

He wasn't done. Patel revealed that when he took over the FBI, what he found inside the building went beyond anything that had been publicly reported. Hidden rooms. Restricted and prohibited case files are buried deep in computer systems, deliberately placed where investigators wouldn't find them. This is the kind of institutional concealment that doesn't happen by accident.

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"I had to come in here and find rooms that they hid from the world," he said. "I had to come in here and find access on our computer systems in restricted and prohibited case files that they purposely put in places for no one to see and find."

Think about that for a moment. The FBI — the nation's top law enforcement agency — had evidence stashed away in places designed to keep it from ever seeing daylight.

But, sure, the 2020 election was entirely above board.

Seriously, if that doesn't tell you everything you need to know about what the previous regime was up to, nothing will.

Patel also confirmed that the FBI has already indicted former Director James Comey, and that the case is now working its way through the judicial process. But Sunday's announcement made clear that Comey isn't the end of the story — he may just be the beginning.

"I can announce on your show that we've got all the information we need," Patel said. "We're working with our prosecutors at Department of Justice and their Attorney General Todd Blanche."

He also offered some perspective on why this investigation has taken as long as it has. The corruption being dismantled wasn't built overnight. "They built this disease temple over 20 and 30 years," Patel said. Decades of entrenched rot don't get cleaned up in a single news cycle.

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FBI Director Kash Patel says ARRESTS are coming over 2020 Election Fraud.



“They tried to rig the entire system. That's something I'm not going to allow. We are going to be making arrests. It's coming. I promise you it's coming soon.” pic.twitter.com/KuEmJk8IoQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 19, 2026

For years, conservatives have been told to wait—that accountability was just around the corner, that justice was coming. The promised reckoning never seemed to arrive. Patel is now staking his credibility on the claim that this time is different.

He says arrests are coming. Faster, please. Faster.

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