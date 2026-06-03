Joe Biden Crashed Jill's Book Event, and It Was an Absolute Train Wreck

Matt Margolis | 1:09 PM on June 03, 2026
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Former First Lady Jill Biden’s memoir, A View from the East Wing, was published on Tuesday, and so far, the launch hasn’t exactly been a smash hit with Democrats. Her efforts to rewrite history regarding Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, particularly his 2024 debate debacle, have been panned from the left, which frankly doesn’t want to revisit the Biden years during a critical midterm election season.

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It just got worse. She had a book talk Tuesday night featuring Whoopi Goldberg as moderator. And then Joe Biden happened.

Joe sat in the audience as Goldberg read an audience comment thanking him for his service. Jill rose and gave him a standing ovation. Apparently, Joe thought the moment needed something more. Without an invitation, without a microphone, and with security guards flanking him, he made his way to the edge of the stage.

"I have a question," he announced.

Jill answered from the stage with the energy the moment deserved: "Joe has a question, like you couldn't ask it later?"

He continued. "Who do you love most in the whole world?" he asked, planting himself at the foot of the stage and waiting.

Jill played the crowd, answering "Whoopi." And Joe just stood there, staring at her, blank as always, waiting for a different answer.

"I love you most, Joe. Was that it? Was that the answer he wanted?"

"It's overwhelming, isn't it?" Biden said.

Jill kept going, "Overwhelming, well, that's what keeps him on his toes, he's never 100% sure, I always keep him guessing, is that not true?"

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When someone handed him a microphone, he started plugging his own book!

"My book, which comes out in September, read it…" Biden said

I don’t think Jill was happy about that at all.

“Do I have to remind him that this is my event?" she asked.

It was a painfully awkward moment that one would normally think was staged, but it came off so poorly that there’s little reason to believe it was. Reporting on the event highly suggests it was not staged.

According to the New York Post, aides eventually cut him off, further proving that this was not a staged interruption. "Former President Joe Biden crashed his wife Jill's debut book talk Tuesday, stealing her spotlight to bizarrely ask the former first lady whom she loves the most in a cringe-inducing moment before aides could cut him off."

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On Goldberg's bid to wrap things up, the Post added, "In an attempt to end the bizarre moment and wrap up the event, Goldberg encouraged the audience to purchase Jill's new book. But Biden remained standing and pointed his finger as the exit music played."

What played out Tuesday night was a man who couldn't sit still and let his wife have her moment. He interrupted a Q&A he wasn't part of, demanded a public declaration of love, steered the conversation to himself, and promoted his own book at her event. Call it ego, call it impulse, call it senility. Whatever you think it was, it was bad.

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

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Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN WHOOPI GOLDBERG

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