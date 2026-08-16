Sophie Cunningham Just Gave Leftists Another Reason to Hate Her

Matt Margolis | 9:40 AM on August 16, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Sophie Cunningham has spent the past month at the center of a controversy she never asked for because she told the truth. Cunningham said what most Americans already believe: that men do not belong in women's sports, and the league's loudest voices have been trying to make her pay for it ever since.

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"I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I'm like, 'I never once said that,'" Cunningham told ESPN. She wasn't backing down from her position, either. "I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men," she said.

A few days later, reporters pressed her again, and Cunningham didn’t back off; she doubled down. "I said what I said, I think it's common sense.... I think I'll always believe in that, it's really important to protect children. And that's little girls, who are also involved in that category. I stand by what I said, and I'll always believe that," she said.

Common sense. Imagine that.

Naturally, stating the obvious has made Cunningham a target within her own league. Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve wore a shirt reading "Trans Kids Belong" during a game against Cunningham's Fever earlier this month, a not-so-subtle message aimed squarely at Cunningham, whose only crime was saying that girls deserve fair competition.

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The WNBA has now found itself as the new Ground Zero for the trans sports debate, and the league even convened a task force meeting on transgender athlete policy that same week. Afterward, the league announced there are "no immediate eligibility matters affecting" the WNBA, apparently hoping the controversy would quietly disappear. We’ll see how that goes.

The hostility toward Cunningham hasn't stayed verbal, either. During a recent game, Chicago Sky player DiJonai Carrington struck Cunningham in the face on a layup attempt. Surprisingly, she was actually punished for her offense, earning a flagrant 2 foul and getting ejected from the game.

Through all of it, Cunningham has kept playing, kept winning, and kept refusing to apologize for having an opinion. On Friday, the Fever beat the Dallas Wings 98-87 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, their eighth win in their last 10 games and part of a late-season surge nobody saw coming a month ago.

After the win, Cunningham did something that I’m sure will trigger the left even more. She climbed onto the bar at Clayton's Country Bar in Indianapolis and led the crowd in Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue." Video of the moment spread across social media within hours, and the crowd sang every word right along with her.

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She not only believes men shouldn’t compete against girls, but she's unapologetically patriotic about her own country. In the WNBA, that makes her a problem. But I don’t think Cunningham is losing sleep over it. The left can keep manufacturing outrage. Cunningham is going to keep playing, singing, and telling the truth.

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

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