The Registration Bloodletting the DNC Doesn't Want You Reading About

Hello and welcome, dear reader, to Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. I'm very glad you're here. Relaxation, lemon meringue pie, and homesteading all sharing the calendar today, which is either a very chill day or a very ambitious one, depending on how you read it.

Advertisement

My calendar says it's Relaxation Day, Lemon Meringue Pie Day, Leathercraft Day, Homesteaders' Day, Check the Chip Day, I Love My Feet Day, and Thrift Shop Day. Kick back, slice up some pie, check your dog's microchip, and give your feet some appreciation — you've earned the relaxation after a week like this one.

Today In History:

1057: Malcolm Canmore slays King Macbeth of Scotland at the Battle of Lumphanan, avenging his father Duncan I's death seventeen years earlier.

1483: Pope Sixtus IV consecrates the Sistine Chapel in Rome.

1519: Spanish conquistador Pedro Arias Dávila founds Panama City, which becomes a launching point for the conquest of Peru.

1620: The Mayflower and the Speedwell set sail together from Southampton, England, though the leaky Speedwell twice forces both ships back to port before being abandoned entirely.

1769: Napoleon Bonaparte is born in Ajaccio, Corsica.

1884: Construction of the Washington Monument is completed, standing 555 feet tall in honor of the nation's first president.

1914: The Panama Canal officially opens to traffic, as the SS Ancon becomes the first ship to cross the completed waterway between the Atlantic and Pacific.

1945: Japan's Emperor Hirohito announces in a prerecorded radio address that his country has accepted the terms of surrender, ending World War II.

1947: India achieves independence from British rule after nearly two centuries of colonial control.

1960: The Republic of the Congo declares independence from France.

1961: Two days after stringing barbed wire between East and West Berlin, East Germany begins replacing it with concrete, the construction that becomes the Berlin Wall.

1969: The Woodstock Music and Art Fair opens on a farm in Bethel, New York, eventually drawing over 400,000 people.

Advertisement

Birthdays Today include: Julia Child, chef television personality (Mastering the Art of French Cooking); John Irving, novelist (The World According to Garp); Ben Affleck, actor and director (Argo, Good Will Hunting); Jennifer Lawrence, actor (The Hunger Games); T.D. Jakes, bishop and author.

***

I mentioned the other day that I'm less than frantic about the GOP's chances of losing the House and Senate come November, and that's regardless of what the polls say. I'm still holding to that. Maybe it's time we dove into why I feel that way.

You see, there's a shift happening in voter registration numbers that I'd wager the Democrat Party would prefer stayed buried on page nine of the Pig's Knuckle, N. Dak. fish wrapper. It's real, it's large, and it's confirmed across multiple independent sources — not one cherry-picked outlet with an axe to grind. Let's run the numbers, because they tell a story Democrat leadership clearly doesn't want told out loud. Grab ahold of something solid.

4.5 million voters shifted nationwide between 2020 and 2024, with Democrats bleeding registration ground in all 30 states that actually track party affiliation. I'll point you to WPRI out of Providence rather than the New York Times, which originated the report, since I try to give that particular Funny Paper as little traffic as I can manage.

Then there's the National Republican Congressional Committee's district-level breakdown: a 229,000-voter gain for Republicans since 2024 alone; Democratic losses in 27 of 28 battleground districts studied; and a 737,000-voter total swing since 2020. That's not noise. That's a trend with a very clear direction. But of course there's nothing to see here, citizen. Move along.

Advertisement

But wait, there's more: Pennsylvania tells the same story in miniature. Democratic registration advantage there has collapsed from 916,274 in 2016 down to a mere 171,402 by the end of 2025 — a decade of hemorrhaging that shows absolutely no sign of scabbing over.

Rhode Island's numbers back it up further: Republican registration is up 27%, and Democratic registration down 6%, since 2018. Worth flagging that the same trend is quietly juicing the number of voters registering as independents, too, which tells you plenty about how much either party's brand is actually inspiring loyalty these days.

Zoom out to the national picture, and you get 45.4 million registered Democrats against 39.2 million Republicans — a real edge, sure, but shrinking fast, especially once you notice independents and unaffiliated voters now sit at 39.1 million, nearly matching the entire GOP registration total outright. Gallup separately clocks 45% of Americans now self-identifying as independents. Neither party, it turns out, is exactly winning anyone's heart these days. That probably comes down to anger of the Democrat rank and file voters who can't quite bring themselves to admit they've been had, and so instead of admitting the GOP has been right all along, they toss both parties off their voter ID.

Add in the broader battleground-district erosion Spotlight PA has been tracking, and you've got yourself a genuinely ugly structural picture for Democrats heading into November — assembled from five independent sources, not a single partisan press release.

Advertisement

Now, who do I think deserves at least partial credit for this exodus? The Democratic Socialists of America, and I'm not alone in that read. Even PBS — an outlet that spends most of its coverage of late, treating DSA candidates like the second coming — has been forced to acknowledge the party split DSA's rise is causing. PBS cheerleading for socialists. Groundbreaking stuff, truly. [/sarcasm] These are in large part, lifelong Democrats shrinking away from what their party has become, even if they're not willing to do a 180 just yet.

Marc Thiessen at the Washington Post has gone further, warning that the Democratic Socialists of America pose a genuinely "catastrophic" threat from inside the party's own walls. His argument: Democrats are repeating the exact mistake Republicans made in 2022, saddling themselves with unelectable candidates who play great on Twitch and Bluesky, but terribly at the ballot box.

The registration trend structurally favors Republicans — 4.5 million voters nationally, hundreds of thousands concentrated in exactly the House battlegrounds that decide majorities, Pennsylvania's cushion nearly wiped out entirely. That's real, on-the-ground erosion, not spin. Somewhere in a DNC conference room right now, a lot of fingernails are getting chewed, to just above the elbow.

And yet — the generic ballot, traditionally the single most predictive metric for House outcomes, currently shows Democrats up D+7 to D+8, among the largest leads since August 2018, the cycle that produced a 41-seat Democratic wave. FiftyPlusOne's model gives Democrats an 85% shot at the House and 55% for the Senate, projecting a median of 230 House seats. Sabato's Crystal Ball, running generic ballot against seats defended, lands in the same neighborhood — Republicans dropping from an effective 230 held seats down to roughly 197 even after accounting for their redistricting gains.

Advertisement

Here's where I'd pump the brakes on taking any of that generic ballot polling favoring Democrats as gospel, though. Three consecutive election cycles running now, pollsters have over-counted Democratic support on a meaningful scale. In short, I'm not buying it.

Now, whether that's deliberate thumb-on-the-scale manipulation from people who are trying to create a more leftist friendly reality, or just an industry that can't figure out how to reach Trump voters who have been harder to gather data from for the last decade, remains an open question. I would suggest it's a bit of both. What isn't remotely in dispute is that GOP candidates, Trump-backed ones especially, have repeatedly outperformed what the pollsters promised, leaving a trail of genuinely stunned anchor faces on election night at outlets like CNN and MSNOW, three cycles running.

Want a fresh, local example of the same overcounting problem? Look no further than Francesca Hong's primary loss in Wisconsin. RealClearPolitics, PPP, and Marquette all had her up somewhere between 18 and 22 points heading into election night. She lost anyway. And that's before you even get to the part of this story that should really make your eyebrows climb: There's a live argument right now over whether that outcome involved serious procedural failures, or outright fraud.

I'm well aware some of you are already rolling your eyes at the word "fraud." Do us both a favor and stow it.

The actual fact on the table is that this marks the third consecutive election cycle that Milwaukee's central count operation has completely faceplanted, and the polling orgs did exactly the same. One cannot reasonably argue that fraud doesn't exist without admitting out loud, that there's serious incompetence that hasn't been fixed over the last three cycles. Neither option bodes well for the Democrats or the pollsters.

Advertisement

Our own Matt Margolis laid the pattern out plainly yesterday:

"Remember, Florida cleaned up its act after the 2000 recount fiasco and has since become the gold standard for election administration in America. They count elections quickly and accurately."

Yeah, and wouldn't you know it — Republicans have been racking up wins in Florida continuously ever since. Funny how that works. Matt drives the point home even harder:

"A system that keeps breaking the same way, in the same city, in favor of the same political machine, and never gets fixed, is functioning exactly as its overseers want it to."

Three strikes, same city, same machine, same excuses every single time. At what point does "chronic incompetence" stop being the charitable explanation and start looking like a design feature nobody in charge actually wants fixed?

In any event, given the trends, I'd say we're going to see actual vote totals come November, favoring GOP candidates, that far outstrip what the pollsters are loudly predicting.

Thought for the Day: The Speedwell sprang so many leaks it never made it across the Atlantic, and history remembers the Mayflower instead — proof that showing up intact matters a lot more than showing up first.

VIP members, your voice matters, and now it's your turn to use it. Let's hear from you in the comments.

Take care and enjoy your Saturday. I'll see you here tomorrow.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.