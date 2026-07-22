Rudderless Dems Keep Sending Gift Horses for GOP to Look in the Mouth

There are always two versions to any American political story: the truth and whatever the heck it is that is being talked about by the mainstream media. The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the MSM are so far removed from reality that I sometimes can't tell if they're lying on purpose or if that's just what color the sky is in their world now.

Advertisement

One thing that is mostly verboten among the MSM propagandists is reporting on any dysfunction in the Democratic Party. Their masters at the Democratic National Committee prefer that no dirty laundry be aired in front of the hoi polloi. If two prominent Beltway Republicans are walking on opposite sides of the same street, the MSMers will write and talk about a "Republican Civil War." Any internecine squabbles that the Democrats may be having are usually given the, "Nothing to see here, move along..." treatment by the dinosaur media.

Given all of that, it is rather telling that some of the MSM heavyweights — most notably The New York Times — have been giving the Dems ideas about what they should do if they want to be successful in the midterm elections this year. It's an admission that the Democrats have problems. Because they're paid apologists for the Democrats, the MSM hacks never get around to being honest about why the Democrats have these problems. They're very far off base with their various analyses of the Democrats' woes; sort of like a lifelong alcoholic blaming his cirrhosis on the car he drives. The Democrats aren't known for truthful self-reflection, so the odds on them getting to the root causes of the current state of the party aren't good.

Advertisement

Related: NY Times Attempts to Cheerlead Freakshow Dems Back to Semi-Normalcy

The Democratic Party is in freefall right now. It's not in disarray. It's not hitting some temporary speed bumps. If hot messes could speak, they would be roundly mocking the Dems.

The problems start at the top. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer continues to redefine "feckless." I swear, the longer he's in Congress — 45 years since he was first elected to the House before going to the Senate — the more mystified he seems by how all of it works. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is only three years into his leadership gig, and has never been anything more than Nancy Pelosi's puppet. Unfortunately for the Democrats, she's too drunk and old to properly pull his strings.

Schumer and Jeffries have wholeheartedly supported the "We Hate Trump" strategy that is all the Dems have to offer voters. They seem blissfully ignorant about how it's playing out and, until recently, were comfortable just hanging out at the corner of Obtuse and Delusional. Then the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) began making more noise.

As I have written seemingly a zillion times now, the old Dems are all commies too, they just don't like admitting it out loud. The DSA isn't a separate party, it's merely an organization within the Democratic Party proper. It's the one part of the party that is being honest about the Dems' endgame, and that's got the elders nervous:

Advertisement

My Twitchy colleague Doug P. shared this in post on Wednesday:

Democrat Senator Mark Warner stumbles when asked about the socialist takeover of his party.



Q: "Do you think you should have a big tent?"



WARNER: “At least we’re having an ideological debate in the Republican Party, I'm sorry, in the Democrat Party.” pic.twitter.com/9lCjCsTf1L — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2026

It's important to note that none of the older Democrats have a clear answer to this.

Although historical trends say that the party that holds the White House shouldn't fare well in midterm elections, it feels like all bets should be off this year. All on their own, the Democrats are reeling. Now it's time for the Republicans to figure out how to throw a knockout punch. President Trump is good at that, to be sure, but a lot of the rest of the party still needs fighting lessons. I've already used the gift horse reference in the headline, so I'll now say that the GOP is often the party of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

While President Trump is leading the party, I feel that Republicans are better prepared for electoral battles than ever before. They aren't a well-oiled fighting machine just yet, but there's time for the president to toughen them up more. Again, the Democrats are off in an alternative universe, they aren't going to fix their worst problems between now and November. If the commie kids keep getting louder, that should be a real boon for the Republicans.

Advertisement

My decades-long experience with the GOP tells me that's a mighty big "should," but the guy at the top has plenty of political warrior spirit to spare.

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.