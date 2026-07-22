Scott Presler Says 2 Pennsylvania Counties Have Non-Citizen Registered Voters

For years, Americans concerned about election integrity have pointed out that illegal aliens could potentially vote in our elections. Just in the last couple of weeks, there has been an explosion of new information illustrating not only that this concern was well-founded, but also pointing toward a much greater problem than anyone realized.

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Election integrity and get-out-the-vote warrior Scott Presler has been fighting with multiple Pennsylvania counties to obtain their registered voter lists so he could check if any of the names on the rolls belong to non-citizens. After obtaining the lists from two of the counties, he made the following announcement Wednesday:

We received the non-juror lists for Dauphin & Indiana counties.



Both contain non-citizens.



Breaking this huge story every single day. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 22, 2026

This accusation comes almost immediately after New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill confessed that there were at least 6,600 non-citizens on her state’s voter rolls and that around 400 of them had voted in an election. The Trump administration's estimate of non-citizens registered in New Jersey is much higher, at around 35,000. Altogether, the Department of Justice has already identified almost 300,000 citizens registered to vote across a handful of states. This is a gigantic issue, the extent of which Democrats are desperate to cover up.

Related: Backstabbing Thune Blocks Election Integrity, Military Funding House Workaround

Presler’s announcement also comes a few days after President Donald Trump declassified many documents related to foreign and domestic interference in our elections. This included a China-orchestrated fraudulent ballot scheme to help Joe Biden, foreign-paid propaganda against Trump, stolen voter data, and ballot stuffing.

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In fact, the non-citizen voters Presler found in Indiana and Dauphin Counties, Pa., are only the beginning. He is already calling for voter data from another county in Pennsylvania. In Pa., state elections keep going to Democrats even though Donald Trump won it in 2024. “Delaware County, PA, is letting us see the non-juror list. They want an in-person inspection, so they will get an in-person inspection. Peacefully,” Presler posted July 22.

I’m certain that New Jersey is NOT the only state that registered non-citizens to vote because of a “software error.” — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 22, 2026

Presler is also already looking to other states that have had contested elections within the last six years. Because Arizona’s primary Election Day was Tuesday, he was investigating reports of irregularities in my home state. This year’s midterm election is the gubernatorial race in Arizona, a state which Trump won in 2024, but where state races keep mysteriously going for Democrats after a couple weeks of “counting.”

Incidentally, if you want to help Presler with a little citizen journalism of your own, he asked for help:

🚨🚨You Can Help Find Non-Citizens On the Voter Rolls🚨🚨



The Department of Homeland Security has a website called the “Worst of the Worst.”



These are all criminal illegal aliens that have committed heinous crimes.



You can filter the illegal aliens by state.



So, I thought… pic.twitter.com/xzWEz9dWb1 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 8, 2026

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This highlights the issue that not only are illegal aliens on voter rolls, but some of the most violent and despicable criminals from foreign countries are voting in our elections. Guess why Democrats are lenient toward illegal alien criminals?

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