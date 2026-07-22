Rep. Gill, Sen. Banks Introduce Act to Correct Birthright Citizenship Scam

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) and Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) have introduced legislation to reform the unconstitutional and incredibly harmful current understanding of birthright citizenship.

Advertisement

Gill announced the Citizenship Act on July 22 to restore the original understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment and reject the proposal that every single child born on American soil, even to foreign criminals or individuals who just walked across the border, is an American citizen. It seems that there is both a Senate and a House version of the Act.

The moment you cross this border illegally, you are not an immigrant. You are an invader.



Today, I introduced the Citizenship Act with @SenatorBanks to end automatic citizenship for the children of invaders. pic.twitter.com/O4KNLVxFTL — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) July 22, 2026

Gill spoke with The Daily Caller about the reasons behind his introduction of the new legislation to the House. “The Constitution was never intended to reward unlawful entry by automatically granting citizenship to the children of those who invaded our country,” Gill stated. And when the Fourteenth Amendment first became a part of the Constitution, it did not apply to Native American Indians, so we know for certain that it was never meant to be carte blanche citizenship for any child born on American soil.

Advertisement

“If we are serious about recognizing that our nation has been invaded, then our laws should reflect that reality,” Gill went on. “We should not extend one of the greatest privileges our nation can bestow—American citizenship—to the children of those who entered our country unlawfully as part of that invasion. I’m proud to introduce the Citizenship Act in the House to remedy our code of law.”

For Our VIPs: Democrats’ Most Reliable Weapon Is Weak Republicans

The new legislation follows upon a very disappointing Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the scam interpretation of birthright citizenship, allowing illegal aliens’ anchor babies and birth tourists’ infants to be considered automatic American citizens. President Donald Trump has pointed out that the SCOTUS ruling already fueled an uptick in birth tourist schemes. While Communist China is particularly guilty of exploiting birth tourism, multiple other (often Muslim) countries do also.

Texas border hospital uses Spanish-language billboards to advertise birth tourism packages to Mexican momshttps://t.co/bX19jqRqXh — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 9, 2026

Hence Gill’s and Banks’ Citizenship Act is incredibly important. From The Daily Caller:

Advertisement

The Citizenship Act appeals to an exception the Supreme Court defined in 1898 when the majority held in United States v. Wong Kim Ark that “children of aliens within territory in hostile occupation” are not in allegiance to the country “whose domains are invaded.” … President Donald Trump described illegal immigration as a “disastrous invasion” in his second inaugural address. In November 2022, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invoked Article 1 Section 10 of the Constitution, which says states may not “engage in War, unless actually invaded,” to justify deploying National Guard troops to the southern border.

We can raise the same issue with birth tourists, especially if they come from openly hostile nations like China. The parents are clearly not in allegiance to the United States, and their children should not be automatic citizens.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.