Scott Jennings Torches CNN Host for Downplaying Non-Citizen Voter Scandal

As we previously reported, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) admitted on Tuesday that thousands of non-citizens ended up on the state's voter rolls, and that some of them actually cast ballots. That's the exact scenario Democrats have spent years insisting was a right-wing fantasy.

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Sherrill said a software error dating back to June 2023, three years before she took office, improperly registered roughly 6,600 people to vote in New Jersey.

About 400 of those people cast ballots, according to Sherrill. I said before that Sherrill's admission was theater, a calculated release designed to make 6,600 bogus registrations and 400 illegal votes look like the whole story instead of the tip of it. The company she tried to pin the blame on isn't cooperating with that script, either. The vendor pushed back on Sherrill's version of events, arguing that verifying citizenship was ultimately the state's job, not the software's.

But, the left, which originally claimed things like this never happen, is now pushing the idea narrative that it’s such a small amount of fraud that it doesn’t matter anyway. That is exactly what CNN’s Abby Phillip claimed Tuesday night, and Scott Jennings let her have it.

Phillip spent much of the segment trying to convince her own panel that thousands of non-citizens voting in New Jersey didn't amount to a widespread problem, sparring first with Manhattan Institute pollster Jesse Arm before enduring the wrath of Scott Jennings

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"What's your tolerance for this?" Jennings asked her.

Phillip pressed him on whether he considered the situation widespread rather than answering the question. Jennings didn't blink.

"My bar is, I want no tolerance," he said. "I have zero tolerance for this."

Phillip tried flipping the script, asking Jennings about his tolerance for faulty databases knocking American citizens off the rolls. Jennings wasn't having it.

"I don't have tolerance for any mistakes in the electoral system, including putting non-citizens on the rolls," he said. "But American citizens are invalidated when illegal aliens are glitched onto the system."

ICYMI: The Noncitizen Voter Scandal in New Jersey Just Got a Lot Worse

Phillip kept pushing, demanding to know why Jennings wasn't showing the same outrage over a Trump-era verification system a federal judge had found was removing U.S. citizens from the rolls using inaccurate information. Jennings saw what she was doing.

"This is a convenient deflection for you," he said. "This is the worst possible story that could happen for Democrats right now regarding the debate over the SAVE Act."

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OUT OF TOUCH: CNN’s Abby Phillip defends voter fraud in New Jersey in a WILD exchange with @Jesse_Leg and @ScottJenningsKY.



After claiming that the White House “seized on the news that New Jersey Democrats registered 6,600 noncitizens to vote, Jesse Arm & Jennings from the the… pic.twitter.com/XPau5ro6x4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 22, 2026

He's right. Instead of grappling with the fact that thousands of ineligible voters wound up on New Jersey's rolls under a Democrat administration — which is likely just a fraction of the real number — Phillip spent the segment hunting for a definition of widespread that would let her wave the whole thing away as trivial.

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