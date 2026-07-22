The Morning Briefing: GOP Midterm Theme Should Be 'Joe McCarthy Was Right'

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When Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the mayor of New York City at the beginning of the year, a lot of us were probably thinking that we would watch him wreak his havoc from afar. We would mock, then move on to something else.

Well, Mini Mao has officially become a national problem by making the Democrats reveal their true selves. He's managed to do in seven months what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn't do in seven years: openly put communism on the ballot for the midterms.

The Democrats can't tiptoe around their future plans anymore. Thus far, the elders of the party have met the youthful zeal of the young Democratic Socialists of America with timid acquiescence. It's understandable; shouting people down has been the Dems' modus operandi for a long time. Of course, the loudest miscreants among them are prevailing now.

This is yet another opportunity for the GOP to make it clear to the electorate that the Democratic Party is a stone-cold commie freakshow. Two Republican congresswomen were busy pointing out the evils of communism yesterday.

Sarah wrote about some remarks that New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis — whose mother fled from Fidel Castro in 1959 — made during a press conference:

"Communism destroys. It steals from the people," Malliotakis said. "...people end up living in squalor and lack the basic needs that human beings need, and the people that run the regime live as kings. That's the reality. It's about power. It's about consolidating power for a select few." She pointed out that, sadly, that's exactly what we're starting to see here in the United States with the winners of several recent primaries and elections. "We have Mayor Mamdani, who pushed and is pushing an agenda of government-run supermarkets, abolishing private property rights, and seizing the means of production," she continued. "...And that is exactly what they did in communist Cuba."

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I have several friends who are from Cuba; none of them paint a pretty picture of the realities of life under communism. The only people who ever do are the commie elites who oppress their people and idiotic Americans who have had their minds polluted by Academia.

Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan went off on the sales job those idiots are doing right now, which my Townhall colleague Dmitri Bolt wrote about:

"They've polished their branding, right? They've prettied it up. They've packaged it for social media and marketed it to young Americans and college campuses all over the world. They've packaged it as compassion, and they've made promises that they can't keep," Rep. McClain said. "But a friendlier name does not change the ideology, and it certainly does not change the endgame. This is no longer confined to the margins. Communism has taken root in our universities, our largest cities, and it has taken root in the Democratic Party. Every attack on private property, every demand for greater government control, and every lesson teaching young Americans to despise capitalism drives those roots deeper."

Republican candidates have to talk to midterm voters about the harsh truths of communism. Relentlessly. The Red Scare has always been real. Every generation provides new, young, malleable minds that the commies can woo with their lies. There will always be old commies out there to carry the torch.

We know how the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media will respond: they'll demonize those who are telling the truth. They're still badmouthing Joe McCarthy after seven decades and he was right about everything. The triggering effect of mentioning that to lefties is priceless, by the way.

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The Dem commie invaders are all out there with their masks off and their lizard faces on display for all of the voters to see. Republicans just have to make sure that those voters are looking.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/21/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: MS Now

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: Financial Times

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Gateway Pundit



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: BBC

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

8:40 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Dover Air Force Base

The White House

Restricted Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Dover Air Force Base

Dover, Delaware

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT attends a Dignified Transfer

Dover, Delaware

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Dover Air Force Base en route Marietta, Georgia

Dover, Delaware

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Marietta, Georgia

Marietta, Georgia

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Wheeler High School

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THE PRESIDENT departs Marietta, Georgia en route the White House

Marietta, Georgia

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

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