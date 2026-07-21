Trump Calls Out Dems for Helping Iran ‘Savages,’ Punishing U.S. Citizens

President Donald Trump excoriated Democrats on Tuesday for protesting on behalf of mass-murdering Islamic terrorists abroad while punishing successful American citizens at home. If Trump‘s agenda is America First, the Democrat agenda is most definitely America Last.

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Estimates of the Iranian regime's massacre of its own people protesting for freedom this year range between 40,000 and 52,000, the latter of which is the estimate that Trump believes. On top of the horrendous slaughter, one of the worst such of the modern era, the regime locked up tens of thousands more protesters, and has executed some of them. After the execution of two more young Persians for the “crime” of standing up against terrorists and protecting innocents, and after the killing of multiple American troops, Trump reacted with fury, and partly blamed Democrats for trying to end his conflict with the terrorist regime that kills both Americans and Persians.

Over a picture of hanged freedom fighter and Afghan refugee 23-year-old Gol-Mohammad Mohammadi, Trump exclaimed, “The latest one of 52,000, plus, innocent protesters. Savages!!! When will the Dumocrats wake up???” Trump subsequently also shared a photo of 18-year-old Erfan Esfandiari, hanged with Mohammadi. Democrats are currently blocking crucial military funding in protest of the strikes against Iran.

The New York Post reported about the two young men in Iran that they were “sheltering demonstrators from government bullets and offering them refuge inside their homes.”

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Iran executes two young men for offering help to fleeing anti-regime protesters https://t.co/GmTpSfkRox pic.twitter.com/RKVswzb13L — New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2026

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Besides hanging 18-year-olds for trying to protect civilians from indiscriminate government killings, the Iranian regime also conducted attacks that resulted in the deaths of four Americans last week. The Department of War has revealed the names of three so far: Army 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan (25), Pvt. Isabella Gonzales (19), and Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton (30). Democrats who want Trump to end the Iran operation wish to squander the sacrifice of our troops and ensure that the Tehran terrorists will continue to kill Americans for years to come.

Pentagon identifies third US soldier killed in weekend attack by Iran https://t.co/x2eW6skVaV pic.twitter.com/6SCHHZhWrF — New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2026

Speaking of Democrats doing everything possible to ruin the lives of Americans, the president also reacted to news that Illinois has joined the ranks of Democrat states where high taxes are causing an exodus of wealthy businessmen, which of course impacts countless workers whom they would otherwise hire.

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“Rich people and Companies are pouring out of Dumocrat run Blue States at levels never seen before! If this trend continues, these States will become the ‘Ghettos’ of the Future — No people, no money, no hope. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump commented. Whether it comes to foreign policy or to domestic policy, Democrats are equally destructive and determined to punish those who love freedom and prosperity. Unfortunately, wherever they are in power, they succeed at doing just that.

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