Exiled Iranian Prince Compares Compatriots’ Spirit to American Revolutionaries’

America’s fight for independence continues to inspire other people around the world 250 years after the Declaration of Independence.

Exiled Persian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi posted a statement on X on July 9 in which he compared the courage of his fellow Persians who stood up to tyranny in spite of horrendous massacres earlier this year to the indomitable spirit that won the American Revolution and World War II. It is remarkable to note that just after the celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Founding Fathers are not only still setting an example for American patriots but also for all freedom lovers in many diverse and ancient lands on the other side of the globe.

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Pahlavi was marking an anniversary. “Six months ago, tonight, Tehran went dark. All of Iran went dark. And into that darkness, millions of Iranians walked out of their homes anyway,” he said, referring to the regime blacking out the internet for so many Persians. “January 8th and 9th were not just two nights of protest. They were the night Iran's silence broke. Millions came into the streets, into the squares, onto their rooftops — but the regime answered them with bullets. Tens of thousands of my compatriots were killed in those forty-eight hours. Tens of thousands more have been arrested, tortured, and sentenced to die since.” Many estimates of the death toll just for those days in January hover around 40,000, undoubtedly one of the worst massacres in modern history.

Of course, the primary reason that America began bombing the Iranian regime is that that same regime has been at war with us for 47 years, and it is in our vital interests to eliminate the murderous mullahs and their “death to America” ideology. But Donald Trump also had made a promise to the Iranian people that if they rose up, he would be behind them. The same terrorists are in charge in Tehran now who were at the beginning of the war, with the exception of a few leaders eliminated since. But the Iranian regime is still a terrorist regime. Yet the Iranian people hold out hope that America and Israel will give them the opening they need to reclaim their country.

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“I do not hear a statistic when I hear the number 40,000,” Pahlavi went on. “I see a son who did not come home to his mother. A daughter who will not sit at her family's table again. I think of each of them the way I would think of my own child, my own brother, my own sister. I carry the weight of every one of those names. But the families of the fallen I meet with, week after week, hearten our nation's will to carry on. Their children did not die in vain. They died for freedom, and they died with pride.”

Related: U.S. Bombs Iran As Trump Recognizes Iranian Regime Doesn’t Want Peace

Trump said at the NATO summit this week that it is obvious the Iranian leaders are not negotiating in good faith and don’t want peace, which is very predictable given their fanatical dedication to Jihad. And still the regime executes protestors.

Pahlavi promised, “History will remember what these men and women did; I will make sure of it. Like the resistance who stood against tyranny in occupied Europe, and like the revolutionaries who fought for liberty in America.”

And the Persians “had no army, no air cover, nothing but the belief in what they stood for,” Pahlavi marveled. “They stood anyway. A united nation choosing to face the guns together rather than live one more day in fear. The men and women of the 8th and 9th of January will be remembered in Iran's history as the greatest generation that preferred to die free and standing than to live cowered on their knees.”

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He asked, “To the international community, I ask this: do not let a negotiating table in Geneva or Islamabad erase what happened in the streets of Tehran, Mashhad, and Kermanshah. They died for freedom. And when they are free, the Strait of Hormuz will open. The nuclear threat will end. And we will have true peace.” We pray for that day.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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