U.S. Bombs Iran As Trump Recognizes Iranian Regime Doesn’t Want Peace

U.S. forces have once again struck terrorist targets in Iran as the regime there makes it clear it prefers anything to peace. President Donald Trump is tired of the endless Iranian violations and says he no longer considers that American troops have a ceasefire against the “evil, sick” mullahs.

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U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the strikes on Tuesday night and soon confirmed them in an official press release. It is worth noting that CENTCOM, which has habitually used the language of defense, specifically labeled the latest round of strikes as “offensive.” However, these strikes are still a response to Iranian attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM stated that its forces used precision munitions to strike 80 targets in Iran on July 7. “U.S. forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor,” the press release stated.

Then CENTCOM explained the latest Iranian ceasefire violation: “Iran recently attacked three commercial vessels transiting the strait including Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity. The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation.”

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Trump is finally admitting that the Iranian regime is not, of course, negotiating in good faith. They are simply stalling and dragging out negotiations as they try to recuperate for the next phase of conflict. The president also shared footage of the strikes on Iranian targets.

In fact, according to Trump, the ceasefire is over because the Iranian regime simply will not live up to any provisions, no matter how generous. Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump rightly labeled the ayatollahs as “scum.” It will be interesting to see if their buddy, Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, pitches a fit about the United States recognizing the total lack of integrity from Iranian negotiators. The video below shows signs held by Iranian regime supporters at the eliminated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral, calling for the death of Trump:

Khamenei supporters held up photos with a target hit list at his funeral including of President Trump and Laura Loomer@DHSgov needs to make sure none of these people are ever allowed into our country pic.twitter.com/XPpMv2dlq5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2026

“To me, I think it's over,” Trump stated of the ceasefire, which the Iranian regime began breaking within hours of its announcement. “I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum… They're led by sick people… I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate — they're good people… but [Iran's leaders] have to come back to me. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them.”

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The regime in Iran currently has a €50 million (approximately $57 million) price out on Trump's head, so it’s not exactly surprising that they are treating American negotiators badly and refusing to stop their endless Jihad, which they believe Allah has ordained.

Unfortunately, the Iranian regime chose war against America 47 years ago, which put us in the horrible position of being able to decide only when the Jihad ends. For our own safety and international standing, that is the choice we need to make.

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