Tariffs Work: Toyota Moves Mexico Factory to Texas

Donald Trump’s tariffs are bringing jobs from Mexico back to the USA. Toyota is now moving more production for its Tacoma pickup truck from the Baja California (Mexico) location to San Antonio, Texas. This is a win for American workers.

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President Trump posted proudly on July 7, “Toyota is moving from Mexico to the United States (Texas!). A really big deal. Tariffs at work!” In fact, one could wish that the federal government could be even more hard-core not only on tariffs, but on rejecting deals from enemy nations like Communist China that steal our industry. There are still countless Americans searching for jobs, with blue-collar men often hardest hit by job market crashes. Toyota should not be the only company moving production back here. Instead of AI data centers, let’s focus on industry first.

It is important to note that Toyota is not moving all of its production entirely out of Mexico, as it will still maintain one plant in a different location. Hopefully, the Trump administration will convince Toyota to reconsider that decision.

iHeart Radio reported the following details about Toyota’s shift:

The company announced on Monday (July 6) that it will invest $3.6 billion into its San Antonio plant as part of a broader $10 billion investment plan in the United States over the next five years. The move comes shortly after the U.S. government decided not to renew the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), opting instead for annual reviews. The investment will add a second assembly line at the San Antonio facility, creating over 2,000 jobs and increasing the plant's annual production capacity by 150,000 units. Toyota plans to double the plant's size by 2030, reinforcing its commitment to American manufacturing. According to Free Malaysia Today, this expansion is part of a broader trend of reshoring manufacturing due to changing trade policies.

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As mentioned above, Toyota will keep its plant in Guanajuato, Mexico. Toyota's CEO Ted Ogawa said he wants to have operations in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. We shall see if tariffs will end up changing his mind later on.

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iHeart added:

This strategic move aligns with Toyota's long-term goals and reflects its adaptability to evolving trade dynamics. The San Antonio plant, which has been a key production hub since 2003, will play a crucial role in Toyota's future operations. Reuters highlighted that the decision to shift production is expected to bolster Toyota's competitive edge in the global market.

“Made in America” used to be a stamp of pride, but is now increasingly rare, with countries like China or India enticing major U.S. corporations with cheap or slave labor and fewer regulations. One of the most important promises that Trump made during his campaign was to bring industry back to America, and hopefully, the administration will soon be able to refocus on that. Not only are the jobs important, but it is also a security liability for America to depend so heavily on enemy nations for all the products that go into our technology.

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