The Morning Briefing: Der Platnerfürher Might Finally Be Too Creepy for the Dems

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Beswaldoo was transformed when he happened upon a group of goatherd poets who had just hit the sweet spot of an ayahuasca ceremony.

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Before we get into the Platner stuff, I just want to remark on how surprised I was at the way I felt after the U.S. loss to Belgium in the World Cup. I'd had a lot of fun being a soccer fan for a few weeks, and I'm not qualifying that with anything. It was a heck of a ride. I'm glad I abandoned my previous curmudgeonly ways and decided to enjoy this so I could bond with my daughter and her boyfriend.

Wait, am I lightening up?

Not when it comes to politics. By the time you read this, Maine Democratic Senatorial candidate Graham Platner may have already dropped out of the race. There was a lot of chatter on Monday about the latest allegations against the man who has already established himself as one of the biggest scumbags to hit the American political scene in a very long time.

My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote about some of the Platner rumors and telltale signs that were gathering over the holiday weekend:

According to that Bangor Daily report, Platner canceled several events Sunday and Monday, including "a planned town hall in Augusta on Sunday," and that was after "reportedly missing a Fourth of July parade in Machias." It's cool; he doesn't like America much, anyway. Gorham, Maine Democrats on Monday morning told the BDN that "a town hall set for Monday was postponed because Platner was 'not feeling well.'" Also, "a Sanford town hall previously listed on Mobilize was later taken down."

Independence Day is perhaps the most important day of any campaign cycle for an American politician to get as much face time as possible; "not feeling well" isn't an acceptable excuse for going AWOL.

A few hours after Stephen posted his column, more things started to hit the Platner fan, which Matt covered:

I guess the Nazi tattoo, the despicable online posts, the portapotty fetish, and the domestic abuse allegations weren’t enough for Democrats to admit Graham Platner (D-Maine) is a horrible human being, but now, following fresh allegations of sexual assault, Democrats are finally heading for the exits. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), two of the Maine Senate candidate's most loyal defenders, yanked their endorsements on Monday, and Khanna went even further by calling on Platner to quit the race altogether.

Up until this point, Platner merely had to disavow any accusations of sexual abuse and harassment and prominent Democrats took him at his word. The Dems aren't very #MeToo or #BelieveAllWomen when it's one of their own who is the predator. The politicians who are backing off from their endorsements of Platner were plenty comfortable with overlooking everything before just because Platner is a Democrat.

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It's good that they finally had a breaking point. Becoming apologists for a sexual predator was one of the most disturbing Trump Derangement Syndrome symptoms yet. Then again, we're talking about the party of Teddy Kennedy.

One of the more ridiculous aspects of all of this is that the Democrats are willing to back anyone in their efforts to depose incumbent Senator Susan Collins, whose biggest political crime in their minds was voting to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. That was, of course, how all of the #BelieveAllWomen caterwauling began.

That's a weird full circle for them.

Things should never have gotten this far with Platner and the Democrats. Let's face it, the Nazi tattoo should have been the only disqualifier that they needed. The Democrats may be united in their frothing hatred of President Trump, but that has made them adrift in everything else. I've got decades of dealing with their tortured rationalizations under my belt but everything since November 2024 has really been out of control.

As I wrote back in June, Graham Platner is not an outlier in today's Democratic Party. The Dem elites may run away from him now, but he's the same guy who they have been twisting themselves into knots to defend for several months. Anybody paying attention has known all along that Platner is a complete dirtbag.

If he were running on a more hardcore commie platform, he'd probably not have to worry about anything.

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The Mailbag of Magnificenc

We will start things with this from Randy T. in Texas:

Just wanted to drop a quick note to share a Tucson experience with you. My youngest and his family used to live in Sahuarita, just south of your city. When visiting them, I was introduced to the famous El Charro downtown location. I'm a Native Texan, but let me tell you - those corn tamales at El Charro are the best I've ever had. From the first time I ate there, I made it a point to return for at least one meal every visit to my kids. I love that place! And you are so fortunate to live in that area. Tucson is an interesting town, surrounded by beautiful desert and culinary treats that rival any TexMex joint here in my home state. Don't ever take it for granted. Can't wait to return and settle in with an ice cold beer and a plate of corn tamales at El Charro! I enjoy your work very much!

Don't worry Randy, I never take the Mexican food here for granted. In fact, I won't eat Mexican food in the U.S. anywhere east of New Mexico or north of Colorado. El Charro is where visitors always end up because it's the most famous (and oldest) Mexican restaurant in Tucson. My favorite is a mile away from there. It's called El Minuto. It's just been a family preference for decades. You can't go wrong here, though.

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Will writes:

Mr. Kruiser, I took your advice and celebrated 250 by watching Independence Day. I preceded this movie by watching another Bill Pullman movie, Ruthless People, where he plays "the stupidest person on the face of the earth." Very funny movie. Watching Independence Day, it struck me that if Earth were attacked by aliens today, the left would pull for the aliens, at least if Trump were in office (and maybe anyone considering their love of anything destructive toward America). I hope your Independence Day was wonderful.

I didn't go old school this year. I ended up watching Project Hail Mary because I'd been trying to get to it for weeks. Loved it. I think Ryan Gosling does understated comedy very well. Glad you mentioned Ruthless People, I haven't thought about that one in a long time. Putting it back in the queue. As for the alien invasion, two words: SPACE FORCE.

Friend of the Briefing Sharon P. is bringing the motivation:

National America Independent Month Great lit-up weekend, with patriots busting with pride, to celebrate 250 years of America's significance and magnificence on display! Heat, rain, attempts to downplay and cancel, the showing of what makes us America kept on - splendidly! Followed up on maudlin Monday by the KruiserMB challenge for an America Independence Month in July going forth and beyond! The AIM being to celebrate America, and all it stands for, more than just on Independence Day! Great idea - lets make it happen! BTW - kudos to Spencer Pratt's takedown of Uganda's insolent ingrate! How can we join the ASSC and continue to bring the heat to this ICE-hating commie promoter? You're the man, Kruiser, take it to the limit!

I really wish I knew as many people on Capitol Hill as I did 15 years ago, I would totally be floating this idea by every one of them. We'll just have to be loud about it here. And we can always have our own celebration.

Jim J. wraps things up for us today:

The fireworks were amazing and I don’t think enough has been said about the talented singers and musicians of our combined forces band. They were inspiring and literally brought tears to my eyes. Martina McBride, Young MC, The Commodores, Brett Michaels and Morris Day: I am very sorry you missed out on this opportunity. We The People did not miss you. I love the idea of American Independence Month! God Bless America!

Honestly, bowing out of the America 250 celebration is probably the most publicity anybody but Martina McBride on that list has gotten in decades. And, yes, we do have some amazing musicians in our armed forces. Fun fact: my dad played a wicked saxophone in a jazz band when he was in the Navy.

Again, thanks to all who are writing. Glad to hear that so many of you had a great Independence Day!

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Everything Isn't Awful

This is Luna. He wanted to say hi to everyone ✋16/10 cuteness 🤗♥️ pic.twitter.com/lLBTrFr1ZO — We Assess Cats 🐾 (@WeAssessCats) July 6, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/05/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, JULY 6 - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2026 MONDAY, JULY 6, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: CNBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Guardian

Secondary Print: Yahoo Finance

Radio: BBC

New Media: ZeroHedge



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: NPR



EDT :

8:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

8:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Launch of Trump Accounts

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Club Lunch

Rose Garden

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the National Border Patrol Council Executive Committee

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Ankara, Turkey

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: NPR



TRT :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Ankara, Turkey

Ankara, Turkey

Pre-Credentialed Media



2:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Arrival Ceremony and Greeting with the President of the Republic of Turkey

Ankara, Turkey

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a State Arrival Ceremony and Honor Guard Review

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Republic of Turkey

Bestepe Presidential Compound

White House Press Pool



7:05 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in the NATO Leaders' Social Dinner

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: NPR



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: HuffPost

Secondary Print: Newsweek

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Frontlines



TRT :

9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Ankara, Turkey

Closed Press



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the Secretary General of NATO

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press



10:50 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Official Welcome and NATO Family Photo

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Restricted Pool



11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a NATO Leaders' Working Session

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Restricted Pool



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of Ukraine

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press



4:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Press Conference

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Ankara, Turkey en route the White House

Ankara, Turkey

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

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