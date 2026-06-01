The Morning Briefing: Graham Platner Is Not an Outlier in the Democratic Party

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is busy denying Canada today.

It had to happen sooner or later. Graham Platner, the Democrats' candidate for Senate in Maine hasn't made an appearance here at the Top O' the Briefing yet. It wasn't by design, I assure you. The guy is such a freakshow that I have just been watching the spectacle from afar, waiting to see how various Democrats would torture themselves to support him.

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Thus far, most of them pivot to — SURPRISE! — whining about President Trump. That's right, Graham Platner endorsements are the latest Trump Derangement Syndrome symptom.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the Platner saga got more tawdry, which Chris wrote about over the weekend:

Graham Platner, the Democrats’ candidate for the Senate in Maine, has proven to be quite a guy. First, there’s the Nazi Totenkopf tattoo, which he explained away by saying that he got it while he was in the military, which apparently made him stupid. Then there was the Reddit post hating on the military. And he also reportedly — How do I put this delicately? — played with his Little Nazi in a porta-potty. But a new report from the Wall Street Journal demonstrates how much of a creep he truly is. Platner’s wife alleges that she found explicit text messages to and from multiple women less than a year after their 2024 marriage.

This guy is a real prince, isn't he?

A lot of flyover country Democrats are probably asking themselves why Maine can't find a less toxic candidate. One big reason would be that there just aren't a lot of people in Maine. There isn't much of a talent pool for either party. I once drove to a gig in Maine from New York City and it felt like I went hours without seeing other cars or people. Those sparsely populated northeastern states like New Hampshire and Maine always feel like serial killer hangouts to me.

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The woods are beautiful, aren't they?

Yeah, and the woods are also a great place to hide bodies.

What the few remaining normie Democrats don't understand is that the coastal Dems are OK with Platner because he's not that different than any of them. We've seen the hard turn to antisemitism that the Democrats have taken in recent years. They've been big defenders of the "Free Palestine" campus Brownshirts. The only real difference between Platner and a lot of the Dems in D.C. is that he got the tattoo.

The only prerequisite that the Democrats have for their candidates right now is that they hate President Trump. Hating the president is the only thing they have to offer voters this year. That really lowers the bar for candidate vetting. They're so desperate to win back control of the Senate and/or the House and stick it to President Trump that they would run Jeffrey Dahmer if he were alive and available.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has leveled the harshest criticism of Platner of any Democrat so far, and all he said was that he had "concerns" and that "The guy has questions to answer." My friend and Townhall colleague Matt Vespa covered that here.

Graham Platner is no anomaly for the Democratic Party. He's the Nazi-tatted dirtbag TDS poster boy for the other side of the aisle. If he somehow manages to win, they'll probably start the 2028 presidential chatter right away.

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Because that's who the Democrats are now.

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“My finest masterpiece,” he said, “is my garden.” #artbots #monet pic.twitter.com/XT2L3CTjFU — Claude Monet (@artistmonet) June 1, 2026

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05/31/26

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