Oh, Good. Climate Change Season is Upon Us

Greetings! Welcome to Saturday, May 30, 2026. Today is World MS Day, created by the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Today is also Loomis Day, which commemorates the day in 1872 when Alfred Loomis patented the first wireless telegraphy system. It's also National Mint Julep Day, International Hug Your Cat Day, and National Creativity Day. Today is also the anniversary of the first Decoration Day observance in 1868 — the predecessor to Memorial Day — and of the 1922 dedication of the Lincoln Memorial.

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Today In History:

1806: Future President Andrew Jackson kills Charles Dickinson in a duel after Dickinson accused Jackson's wife of bigamy.

1821: James Boyd receives a patent for a cotton rubber-lined fire hose.

1906: Hershey Park, a family leisure playground founded by Milton S. Hershey for the exclusive use of his employees, opens in Hershey, Pa.

1911: First Indianapolis 500

1935: Philadelphia pitcher Jim Bivin retires Babe Ruth on an infield grounder in "the Babe's" final MLB at-bat.

1964: The Beatles’ 1961 recording of an original instrumental "Cry for a Shadow" hits number one in Australia; That is of interest because, as far as I can tell, it is the only song credited to the songwriting team of George Harrison and John Lennon.

1979: Percom Data Company Inc releases Microdos for Radio Shack's TRS-80. Geek out!

1989: Margaret Ray pleads guilty to breaking into David Letterman's house.

Birthdays today include: James A. Farley (ran Franklin Roosevelt's presidential campaign, Postmaster General 1932-38); Howard Hawks, film director and producer; Mel Blanc, best known for voicing Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons; Benny Goodman, clarinetist and bandleader, known as the 'King of Swing'; Joseph Stein, dramatist and playwright (Fiddler on the Roof); Clint Walker, actor (Kodiak, Cheyenne, Dirty Dozen, The Ten Commandments ); Gale Sayers, college and pro football Hall of Fame halfback; Gladys Horton, Motown singer; and Meredith MacRae, actress.

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If today's your day too, you've got a great day for it. Happy Birthday!

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The New York Times is sounding the alarm on climate change again. It seems to happen every year. I tell you, it’s a little more than a habit at this point. Maryland Matters — an NGO-funded online outfit (big shock) — weighs in with the local flavor: "All along the Chesapeake Bay, we're seeing that when climate changes, everything changes..."

The mantra never changes. It reappears every single year, with something approaching a religious fervor. Flooding in Annapolis. Storms ripping up Ellicott City. Sewage overflows in Baltimore. Smith and Tangier islands sinking. Therefore, defend the EPA's endangerment finding in court, represented by Earthjustice.

(Dry chuckle.) "Earthjustice.” There's your first clue.

It's almost summer, which means it's time for this quadrennial ritual: media hyperventilating about climate while ignoring the thermonuclear furnace 93 million miles away that actually runs the planet.

The goalposts have moved with Olympic agility over the years. “Global cooling,” the big deal back when the first “Earth Day” gathered so much hype back in the early ’70s, became "global warming," which became "climate change" after the Earth refused to warm and cool to coincide with the gloom and doomers’ predictions.— giving us the comic sight of global warming protests canceled due to snow. The rebranding was elegant. "Climate change" covers everything. Like predicting a 50% chance of rain, your accuracy record stays perfect no matter what happens.

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This nonsense goes all the way back to the Ancient Greeks. More recent efforts at controlling man's energy use can be traced to Alexander von Humboldt in the early 1800's. No science in either case, just their conjectures on the matter.

And of course, the party of governmental control over everything, the Democrats, latched onto the scare for their own reasons. Most recently, Joe Biden called it an "existential threat." Kamala Harris called it an "existential threat to us as a species." These are the same people who couldn't find Afghanistan on a map if you drew a circle around it with a flag pin saying, "Here it is!” What those proclamations actually were — if we're being adults — was a permission slip for centralized economic control. That's the whole trick.

Now let's talk about what nobody in the panic industry wants to discuss: the sun. You know, that big yellow thing in the sky that’ll burn you if you’re not careful with it.

At the moment, we're deep in one of the most active sunspot cycles in recent memory — tracked and predicted by solar physicists, because unlike climate modeling, solar physics has the nerve to be falsifiable. The sun throws these 11-year tantrums like clockwork. Some cycles are mild. This one isn't.

How active? As an amateur radio operator, I watch solar activity the way others watch weather apps. That's because the way the Ionosphere reflects radio waves when affected by sunspots can make for some very seriously distant radio contacts. Last cycle, my GPS — while sitting on a dock in New York City — confidently placed me in a lake in Virginia. Sunspot radiation bent my satellite signal across several states. The sun wasn't being dramatic. It just is dramatic. It's a thermonuclear star. That's its whole thing. And that last cycle was fairly mild by comparison.

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In this cycle, you've perhaps noticed the Northern Lights showing up where they generally have no business being. As far south as Texas, on occasion. That's not magic. Nor is it man-made. That's the sun doing what the sun does — radiating with the enthusiasm of something that didn't get the memo that CO₂ is now the only climate variable that matters.

And yet we're asked, with a straight face, to believe that the single largest energy source in the solar system — the object solely responsible for Earth not being a frozen rock — has no meaningful effect on temperature when it gets more active. The variations we can see, measure, and predict... just don't count. Pay no attention to the enormous flaming sphere of plasma.

Europe's also baking this year — for the first time in 11 years. Reuters, never missing a chance to editorialize, ran a headline claiming that because 2026 temps match those from 1944, climate change is definitively real. What they conveniently forgot to mention: 1944 had a roaring sunspot cycle too. In fact, that same solar activity helped the Allies win WWII — sunspot-reflected radio signals let Bletchley Park's codebreakers eavesdrop on German communications with remarkable clarity. Funny how that detail didn't make it into the panic-ridden story.

They've also detected warming (And cooling, again in unison with the sun’s activity) on Mars and the Moon. No SUVs. No cattle. No cheeseburger industry. No nasty capitalism. Just the sun, warming whatever it happens to be warming this decade. They don't mention that either, of course.

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The connection between the sun's cycles and warming and cooling here on Earth is undeniable. A 2023 peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Earth Science found something more specific: analysis of summer temperature distribution over Eurasia showed that a key temperature pattern exhibits a significant 11-year solar periodicity — suggesting solar activity does have a detectable influence on summer land temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere, though the mechanism remains under investigation.

The historical cold-side evidence is also instructive. The Maunder Minimum — a famous period of very low solar activity from 1645 to 1715 — coincided with the Little Ice Age in Europe. A German study found a direct statistical link between low sunspot periods and the Rhine river freezing over. The inverse logically holds too.

Yet the panic mongers would have us ignore such data.

They also seem to me overly focused on the brightness of the sun's output in the visible spectrum. They ignore the other output of the sun outside the visible, such as X-rays and IR, which have at least as much temperature impact here on Earth as the visible spectrum does, a point even NASA admits.

The bottom line is the bottom line. Put another way, cui bono applies here. As in: Who benefits most from Western nations torching their own energy infrastructure to pivot to EVs and solar panels? The answer is pretty straightforward: China, which manufactures the majority of both. Who holds extraction contracts, refining capacity, and offtake agreements on the world's lithium supply — across Chile, Australia, Bolivia and beyond? Not the countries where it's in the ground.

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Oh, the press will show you reserve maps, but they won't walk you through who controls the contracts. That answer is considerably less geographically diverse.

The sun is running hot just now. Certain interests are making hay about it — all the way to the bank. And of course, stopping first at your wallet. As the saying goes, never let a good crisis go to waste.

Thought for the Day: If E. Jean Carroll had a $7,000,000 litigation bill covered by Reid Hoffman, that is taxable income. Doesn't that mean she SHOULD have paid roughly $2.5M in tax fees? Maybe that was something she just "forgot," too.

VIP members: Hit the Heart and the comments section. I'd be interested in knowing where in the world you're reading these notes.

Take care today. You've got a whole summer ahead of you. I'll see you here tomorrow.

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