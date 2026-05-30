Fatal Crash in Virginia: Bus Driver Is Chinese-Born, Doesn't Speak English

The five people, including two children, who died in a fatal Virginia bus crash on May 29 are more casualties of the Democrats' persistence in giving commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to aliens who cannot speak English and therefore neither understand nor follow the rules of the road.

Advertisement

Last year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order requiring that drivers who receive CDLs be able to meet English language proficiency standards. Naturally, this outraged many Democrat states that have been issuing tens of thousands of licenses to illegal aliens and other foreigners who barely speak English or don’t speak it at all. The party of slavery still puts cheap foreign labor over anything else. Since the executive order, Democrat states have defied the Trump administration, and numerous Americans have died in crashes that illegal alien drivers caused.

The motorcoach driver who crashed into six other vehicles on I-95 Friday morning was not an illegal alien; he is a Chinese-born naturalized citizen of the United States, but since he is not able to speak English at all, it would appear that something about our citizenship system is very broken. Indeed, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) states that an alien has to pass an English proficiency naturalization test other than in narrow exceptions, so how the heck did the bus driver obtain citizenship? Probably courtesy of a Democrat mass amnesty deal. His CDL came from the lefty sanctuary state of New York. Virginia is also a sanctuary state.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X about the horrifying details of the crash and his fury that the non-English-speaking driver was allowed to put so many lives at risk. A 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy are among the five casualties, and there are dozens of injured victims, also. "My prayers are with the loved ones of the innocent lives lost and those who were hurt in this horrific crime," the secretary wrote.

Advertisement

Related: Todd Blanche Vows to Arrest Anti-ICE Fanatic Who Said He’d Kill Officer's Family

Duffy confirmed that Transportation Department investigators and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (another agency I've never heard about before) Administrator, Derek Barrs, are on the scene of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is coordinating with them. "Local police confirm the driver of this motorcoach — a man from China who became a U.S. citizen — doesn’t speak English. He received his commercial drivers license from New York State in 2024," Duffy wrote. He continued angrily:

Unacceptable. This is exactly why we are holding states’ accountable, enforcing the rules of the road, and cracking down on drivers who can’t speak English. If you can’t be properly trained, read our road signs, or communicate with law enforcement, you have no business driving a bus. Our investigators are reviewing New York licensing records, training documentation, and the driver's history. Any company, trainer, or school that contributed to putting an unqualified driver on the road will face intense scrutiny.

Earlier this month, Manvir Singh, an illegal alien truck driver with a CDL from California, was driving near Sacramento when he killed two people in a hit-and-run crash. He was the fifth Indian illegal alien driver named Singh to cause a deadly crash within the last couple of years. And a sixth, Partap Singh, paralyzed little Dalilah Coleman.

Advertisement

Then there's this thug:

BREAKING: illegal alien Michael Rosario-Cruz CHARGED for kiIIing four people in a DUI crash in Oklahoma



Charges include four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of DUI, and gun charges



Another Democrat hero pic.twitter.com/QBOUg2qRjJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2026

How many Americans have to die so Democrats can reward dangerous foreigners?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.