Trump Bypasses Nancy Mace, Endorses Pam Evette in South Carolina's Governor’s Race

If you don’t want something to make news, you typically announce it on a Friday when most of the country’s newsrooms are empty or almost empty. It’s called “the Friday news dump.” Historically, by Friday, the Sunday editions of the major dailies are mostly put to bed, with the exception of something earth-shattering happening.

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President Donald Trump doesn’t play by those rules. Most likely it’s because he may be one of the only people who can defy the Friday doldrums and make news anytime, anywhere. And so, in the early evening on Friday, May 29, Trump announced on Truth Social his pick for South Carolina governor.

He endorsed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (R-S.C.) in the state’s Republican primary for governor. Evette is one of six GOP contenders on the June 9 Republican ballot. Others are Attorney General Alan Wilson, U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), state Sen. Josh Kimbrell (R-11th District), and businessman Rom Reddy.

In his Truth Social post, he mentioned that Evette has been a supporter of his from the very beginning and that she has worked hard for him in South Carolina in every election.

“As your next Governor, Pam will fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump wrote. “Pam Eventte is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and will be a terrific Governor of South Carolina.”

Thank you President @realDonaldTrump. Your walk down that golden escalator is what propelled me into politics. You showed what a businessperson can do to make America Great Again. I am incredibly grateful for your support and will never let you down. pic.twitter.com/dljA5w9vCV — Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) May 29, 2026

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Trump said that Henry McMaster, Jr., the son of the incumbent governor, will run alongside Evette as a candidate for the office which Evette currently holds – lieutenant governor.

Like so many other familiar Republican faces who have found themselves in the Trump primary crosshairs, Mace and Trump have had a sometimes turbulent past.

In 2021, Mace blamed Trump for contributing to the tensions of January 6 by continuing to tweet. Still, unlike others in Trump’s party, she voted against impeachment.

From 2023 through 2024, in the run-up to the last presidential election, Mace became less of a loose cannon on conservative issues and moved to the right. She actually endorsed Trump in the state primary over Nikki Haley, who had been a Mace ally and supporter.

In August 2025, she answered the question of how important it was to get the Trump endorsement, having famously said that she was “Trump in high heels.”

Republican Congresswoman @RepNancyMace tells@LelandVittert that she's bringing a "Trump in high heels" mindset to her run for South Carolina governor.



MORE: https://t.co/a2lbNXqz9a pic.twitter.com/E6MRjWQE3K — NewsNation (@NewsNation) August 5, 2025

In Washington, even a casual observer can see that Mace is one of the more opportunistic politicians in the town and, shall we say, one of the more flexible Republicans on matters of policy. She’s also come under fire for being one of the more theatrical Republicans in Congress.

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She has been representing South Carolina’s 1st District in the House since 2021. Like Haley, Mace is seen more as a moderate by default rather than a conservative.

Over the past year, Mace has made the Epstein files a point of contention with the Trump administration. She has also been openly critical of Trump on his handling of Iran and other foreign policy issues.

Just walked out of a House Armed Services briefing on Iran. Let me repeat: I will not support troops on the ground in Iran, even more so after this briefing. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) March 25, 2026

Mace’s post on X drew criticism from conservatives, not so much for her views on the potential for an escalated conflict, but rather for her indiscretion in making the post in the first place. Add to this that she publicly said she’d side with Democrats to limit Trump’s war powers. According to multiple reports, Trump’s inner circle has long been wary of Mace and her reliability and loyalty.

When South Carolina voters go to the polls on June 9, with six Republican gubernatorial candidates in the field, it will be difficult for any one of them to break away from the pack without an endorsement from Trump.

Right after news of Trump’s endorsement of Evette, Mace posted on X: “Margaret Thatcher once said if you just set out to be liked, you would be prepared to compromise on anything at any time and would achieve nothing. I did not come into politics to be liked. I came to deliver.”

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If I may translate that, she said, “I got nothin’.”

Evette is a MAGA Republican. Prior to serving as South Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor, she founded a successful company called Quality Business Solutions, a payroll, human resources, and benefits firm. A graduate of Cleveland State University, she’s married with three children.

It’s very possible that with Trump’s endorsement, Evette will come away as the Republican on the ballot for governor in the Fall. While having her in the governor’s mansion may be good for the Trump administration, it would seem that NOT having Mace in the same mansion eliminates a potential thorn in Trump’s side as he looks to the remainder of his term.

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