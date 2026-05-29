Jessica Tarlov Accidentally Admits the Democrats’ Biggest Dirty Secret

How do Democrats feel about the new memoir from Jill Biden that’s coming out? Jessica Tarlov, the lone leftist on The Five, isn’t happy at all, and she made no effort to hide her frustration Thursday night. According to Tarlov, Jill is reminding the public of something she desperately wants the country to move on from.

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"What makes this very difficult is it's such an unfair test of elected Democrats, people in work, in Washington, rank and file Democrats, people who donate, who care about these election results," Tarlov said. "Because we've already gone through it, right? Went through the 2024 loss, seeing all the autopsies, now trying to move on, you know, thinking about where the candidates best positioned to win these elections. Moving past having to talk about sundowning — well, at least for Joe Biden, we can talk about it for Trump — and then this is back for no reason. He falls asleep all the time."

Greg Gutfeld laughed, and Tarlov wasn’t happy about it. "Do not laugh," she said.

Gutfeld zeroed in immediately on one word Tarlov had slipped in: "sundowning." She'd applied it to President Donald Trump in passing, apparently hoping it would slide by unnoticed.

"You're calling Trump sundowning. That is rich — people know what that means," Gutfeld said. "That is a symptom of Alzheimer's. Just to be clear."

There is zero evidence that Trump suffers from any cognitive decline or neurodegenerative disease.

Tarlov pivoted back to her core grievance. "It feels unfair, essentially, at this point, to the party, that if you want to cement any piece of your husband's legacy, let people move on from this and win some more elections, and then they can point to things and say, like, we're building on the successes that we saw under the Biden administration. That's why we're adding X, Y, or Z thing."

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It was a remarkably candid admission. Tarlov was essentially arguing that Jill Biden is torching whatever remains of Joe's political legacy by forcing the country to revisit his decline at exactly the moment Democrats are trying to sell voters on a brighter future.

Related: Jill Biden Is Trying to Rewrite History About Joe's Cancer Diagnosis

In response, Gutfeld cut straight to what many on the right have been saying since the 2020 election. "You guys used him as a Trojan horse, and now you're paying for it," he said.

"He was an old, empty, white male… you foisted on the American public to trick them into thinking they were going to get a moderate president," he reminded her. "Instead, you had an empty shell of a demented man who implemented tons of radical B.S., and now you're paying the price. I don't sympathize."

🔥NEW: @greggutfeld *TORCHES* Jessica Tarlov after she complains Jill Biden hurting Dems by reminding Americans about Biden’s decline🔥



“You guys used him as a Trojan horse — and now you’re paying for it. He was an old empty white male you foisted on the American public to trick… pic.twitter.com/hHdsvwm6pE — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 28, 2026

I totally get why Tarlov is angry at Jill Biden, but she’s totally missed the point. Democrats spent years telling the country that Joe Biden was sharp as a tack, even as a constitutional crisis was happening behind the scenes because of his cognitive decline. But Tarlov accidentally admitted that Democrats would love to move on from that scandal and pretend it never happened.

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The problem is that Republicans aren’t forgetting, and they are clearly intent on getting answers. Naturally, that’s why Jill Biden is desperately trying to rewrite history with her new memoir. Is she reminding people about her husband’s failing brain? Sure. But that’s a small price to pay to try to protect herself. Remember what has come out already. In the memoir, she claims that Joe's botched debate performance was just a bizarre one-off, and that she was surprised when her husband was diagnosed with cancer last year. There’s a purpose to these fictions, and as far as the Biden world is concerned, it is protecting his legacy.