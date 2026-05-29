West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oregon Is a Step Closer to Outlawing Hunting and Gathering

Greetings, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers! This is the place where residents of other states come to verify that they don’t have it so bad, and where lawmakers could, if they bothered to look, find out that their great idea of the week has already been tried and failed. Indeed, in reading the West Coast, Messed Coast™ weekly update, you’ve arrived at the land where proof of concept has no expiration date and where money for every cockamamie idea is in endless supply.

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You’re welcome.

Mr. West Coast, Messed Coast™ and I recently took a few days off to travel to Washington State with So Cal oenologists to do deep, first-hand research in the Walla Walla Valley. The research went well. More on that below.

Let’s get started with the top West Coast, Messed Coast™ news of the week!

Outlawing food

Oregon is the land of the farthest of far-left nutters, and I can prove it. People circulating petitions for a measure that would outlaw hunting and fishing — in other words, people getting their own food — have passed the signature threshold to get placed on the November ballot. Signature verification will follow.

Initiative 28, called “Peace Act" (not a typo), would, according to the Oregon Hunters Association, “remove legal exemptions protecting hunting, fishing, trapping, and farming from Oregon's animal abuse statutes — turning nearly one million Oregonians into criminals.”

Under this initiative, one could not even use a mousetrap.

Proposed measure would make those practices, and other common practices involving animals, criminal offenses if injury/death occurs. Criminalizes breeding practices for domestic, livestock, and equine animals; exception for 'good veterinary practices' and self-defense. Applies to mammals (including vermin), birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish. Eliminates hunting and fishing licenses, which would remove funding from wildlife management. Directs state money to fund for animal welfare, food assistance, job training for persons who lose livelihood due to initiative’s enactment. Other provisions.

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Initiative 28, the “Peace Act,” an acronym standing for People for Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions, would make it illegal to hunt, fish, or get rid of pests such as mice, rats, moles, or gophers in Oregon.

The organizers needed 117,173 signatures and just crossed that threshold this week. The Secretary of State’s offices will verify the signatures to determine how many of those are legitimate. Heh.

Katie did

Seattle’s Zohran Mamdani twin, Katie Wilson, this week would have been labeled Literally Hitler! If Donald Trump had done this, but she’s a commie, so all’s good.

Wilson ordered a social media post by the Seattle Police officer’s union removed after the Cop Shop upbraided the fist-raising community organizer-turned mayor for her recent abolition of government cameras in high-crime areas.

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“Mayor Katie,” the post read. “How many more examples do you need?”

The post featured a video of the aftermath of a triple shooting outside a nightclub.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild is defending its criticism of Mayor Katie Wilson after members of her staff asked the union earlier this month to delete a social media post.



The May 18 post included surveillance video showing a shooting outside a Capitol Hill nightclub.… pic.twitter.com/nJ86aPwMpS — KOMO News (@komonews) May 27, 2026

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Officers complained that disabling the cameras deprived cops of “the vital tools officers rely on to identify, locate, and apprehend violent criminals in our city.”

In truth, the video, which Wilson believed made her look bad — because it did — was from a local business and featured on a local TV station. It included images of what were likely the perps walking away from their shooting.

Sharp as a speed bump

Wilson has also ordered the take-down of barricades that residents put up in one of the highest-crime areas of Seattle. The area along Aurora Boulevard is the favorite spot for gangsters, hookers, and drive-bys.

A recent drive-by shooting narrowly missed killing a sleeping baby. Neighbors responded by putting up barricades. No drivers, no drive-bys.

Wilson says she’d like to install “traffic calming” devices instead. That will require a “study.”

One neighbor says, “What are they gonna study? How many shootings happen per night with a speed bump?” Another complained, “They have [to get] two years of data to find out if barricades work…and they have three days without shootings on these blocks.”

Vote for Spencer

It’s all about public safety. Why do public servants, who take oaths to dedicate themselves to public safety, forget public safety the second they enter office?

In this unofficial Spencer Pratt commercial, Angelenos talk about how Mayor Karen Bass not only has the wrong priorities but also has priorities that make them less safe.

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LA deserves better. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/79yEycGqUA — TBC (@TBC_on_X) May 19, 2026

In this “I’m not MAGA, but…” ad, backyard BBQ bros admit that there’s only one person in the L.A. mayor’s race who is speaking to their number one issue: public safety.

“I’m not MAGA or anything but the city’s kinda gone to shit, right?”



Another banger from @dsonoiki for @spencerpratt pic.twitter.com/O6bnzlkrPn — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) May 20, 2026

The California primary is set for June 2.

Oy: It's Primary Election Day in the People's Republic of Oregon, and the 'People' Want Revenge

Quid pro fro

At practically the 59th minute of the 11th hour, Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed Karen Bass for L.A. mayor.

The endorsement came right after Bass withdrew the city’s cross-complaint against the California governor for the state’s liability in the Pacific Palisades fire.

Bass’s furtive move was picked up by the attorney for 4,000 of the Palisades fire victims. Trey Robertson asks, “Did Bass just throw the taxpayers under the bus by dismissing the City's legal ability to seek indemnity from the State for billions of dollars in damages in exchange for the Governor's last minute endorsement?”

Last Friday the City of Los Angeles quietly dismissed its cross-complaint against the State of California in the Palisades Fire Litigation. Today, Newsom endorsed Bass. Did Bass just throw the taxpayers under the bus by dismissing the City's legal ability to seek indemnity from… pic.twitter.com/YGX3kA3cqU — 415FirePhoto (@415FirePhoto) May 29, 2026

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Do you doubt it?

Watch my recent interview with Robertson. But please take your anti-head-exploding meds before you do.

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Vote for normal

Steve Hilton, running as a Republican, still holds one of the top two spots in California’s Top Two jungle primary, according to a new Public Policy Institute of California poll.

Hilton has 20% support in the crowded field, but Democrats are winnowing down their choice by supporting the talentless, worse-than-Kamala job hopper, Xavier Becerra, who comes in at 23%.

Environmental dilettante, billionaire Tom Steyer, stands at 15%, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is sitting at 13%, and the angry, mashed potato dumping, unlikeable, mother-of-the-year, Katie Porter trails the top tier candidates at 12%.

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The poll also found that 44% of the people believe affordability issues were their biggest concerns in California, while 29% said “political extremism” is their top national issue.

When he's not having "strokes" on live TV, Joe’s with Have-ee-air Bacca-ree-uh.

Joe Biden calls the Department of Health and Human Services "Health and Education Services."



He also mispronounces the name of his nominee Xavier Becerra. pic.twitter.com/cB2uBSBww6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 8, 2020

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They haven’t ruined everything — yet

Chair for the master of all she surveys at Figgins Family Wine Estate in the Walla Walla Valley. Those are the Blue Mountains behind the vineyard.





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