New Georgia Poll Shows Mike Collins Opening Up Runoff Lead Over Derek Dooley

With just a couple of weeks left before Georgia’s primary runoff elections, a new poll from JMC Analytics and Polling shows some encouraging news in the race for the Senate. Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) has a fourteen-point lead over challenger Derek Dooley in the survey of 600 Republican voters in the Peach State.

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When pollsters asked voters, “If the Republican runoff race for the U.S. Senate were held today, which candidate would you support?” half of respondents named Collins. Thirty-six percent chose Dooley, while 15% were undecided. (I can only guess that it’s rounding up that makes those numbers total 101%.)

In a follow-up question to undecided voters asking which candidate they were leaning toward, 39% favor Collins compared to 27% who lean toward Dooley. Thirty-four percent remain firmly undecided.

Sixty-one percent of those surveyed hold a favorable opinion of Collins. That compares to 50% who view Dooley in a favorable light. A forced-ballot question lined up with 55% for Collins, 39% for Dooley, and 7% still undecided.

The results in the runoff race for governor are a little more mixed. Forty percent of those surveyed support fake conservative Rick Jackson, while 39% favor Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-Ga.), who is a proven conservative who carries President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Twenty-one percent were undecided.

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In the follow-up question to undecided voters, a whopping 58% remain firmly undecided. Twenty-four percent lean toward Jackson, while 18% lean toward Jones.

Oddly enough, half of voters view Jackson favorably, while 51% see Jones in a positive light. If Jones has higher favorability, why are more voters planning on voting for the man who is trying to buy his way into the Governor’s Mansion? I can’t make that make sense.

The respondents to the survey overwhelmingly see Trump in a favorable light, with 60% saying “Very Favorable” and another 21% saying “Somewhat Favorable.” Four in 10 voters surveyed call themselves a “Trump/MAGA Republican.”

Sixty-two percent of voters surveyed strongly favor the U.S-Israel action against Iran, while another 17% somewhat favor it. Border security/illegal immigration and inflation were far and away the issues that these voters thought were most important in this election cycle.

The question that surprised me the most was that 54% of those surveyed said that they would vote early. Forty-two percent said that they’ll vote on June 16.

This poll comes on the heels of similar polling right after the primary that showed Collins with a 53.5% lead over Dooley’s 37.2% support. In that poll, Jones had a 46.4% lead over Jackson’s 44.1%.

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Related: Mike Collins Has Momentum, Muscle, and a Runoff Lead in Georgia

Of course, we’re still waiting for a Trump endorsement in the Senate race. Last week, I wrote:

There’s also the matter of an endorsement from President Donald Trump, which could swing momentum even more heavily in Collins’ direction. According to Puck News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell, the president “hasn’t endorsed in the race, but I was told before the results came in that he could weigh in for Collins in the event of a runoff.”

These polls show that Collins has the momentum in the last few weeks before the runoff. Then it’s onto the general, where Collins can end Sen. Jon Ossoff’s (D-Ga.) tenure in Washington once and for all.

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