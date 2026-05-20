GOP Voters Are RINO Hunting

The Left and its media lapdogs say “MAGA is dead,” but anyone with eyes can see that President Trump’s mission to Make America Great Again is more alive than ever before.

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President Trump is the undisputed leader of the party and is wielding his political power like no other Republican before him.

RINOs are finally learning a brutal lesson and being put on notice. As Townhall’s Matt Vespa opined on Tuesday, if Republicans in Congress and state legislatures across the country want to keep their seats, “follow the leader of the party or be destroyed.”

In just a matter of weeks, GOP voters have held their representatives' feet to the fire, demanding accountability for those looking to thwart the president’s agenda — a mandate from the masses — and cave to Democrat pressure.

In Indiana, voters cleaned house of the RINOs in the state Senate, as their leaders refused to grow a spine and redraw the state’s congressional districts as the redistricting battle continues to heat up across the country.

In Louisiana, Bill Cassidy, who voted to convict the president during his second impeachment and has been a constant RINO disgrace, became the first incumbent senator to lose a primary in 14 years after Trump endorsed his opponent, Rep. Julia Letlow.

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In Kentucky, Rep. Thomas Massie was crushed by nearly 10 points after being a thorn in the president’s side — choosing open borders and “transgender for everybody”— and losing the endorsement to former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein.

In Texas, Sen. John Cornyn’s political future is also on the chopping block, as President Trump endorsed his opponent after he failed GOP voters for years, selling out on guns and immigration. Will Cornyn be the next name added to GOP voters’ hunted list?

Southern states are taking notice and, more importantly, action, doing everything they can to strengthen GOP representation and eliminate Democrat seats. Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina are all drawing new maps, following the same playbook as the Left in California and the northeast.

It’s time for Republicans to stand strong and deliver for their voters. This election year is pivotal and will set the trajectory for Trump’s final years in office. Will the GOP waste the opportunity and snatch defeat from the jaws of victory? Or will this trend of cleaning house, exercising power, and enforcing the will of the people continue?

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The country is at a crossroads, and we must do everything we can to bring our nation back to its former glory.

Here at PJ Media, we’re exposing the RINOs in Congress and holding Democrat politicians accountable. They cannot get away with ignoring the people who elected Donald Trump in a landslide and gave him a mandate for change.

As the midterms approach, we’ll continue to bring you the truth, report on the stories you need to know, expose RINOs and radical leftists alike, and do everything we can to Make America Great Again.

But we can’t do it without your help. Support our vital work by joining PJ Media VIP today. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership and gain access to exclusive reporting and commentary, the comments section, entertaining podcasts and videos, and much more.