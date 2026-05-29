Whisky Weekend: Maker’s Mark Turns Wheat Whisky Into Something Worth Thinking About

Author’s note: Whiskey Wednesday is usually a midweek reward, but every now and then, the calendar hands you an excuse to bend the rules. When the opportunity for a new experience like the one I’m writing about below comes around, you don’t check the day of the week. You grab a glass.

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One of the benefits of my job is that I get to write about experiences that I enjoy. Occasionally, some of these experiences come because I’m a writer and editor. I’ve had companies send me bottles of bourbon and other spirits for review, and I’m happy to oblige.

On Friday, I had a one-of-a-kind experience, courtesy of Maker’s Mark. I’m a fan of Maker’s Mark’s bourbon, but this was something unique: a virtual tasting of the 2026 winner of the World’s Best Wheat Whisky. You may be asking, as my friend and colleague Athena Thorne asked me, “How do you taste whiskey virtually?” Simple: Maker’s Mark sent me samples, and I logged in for the experience.

Star Hill Farm Whisky is a wheat whisky with a fascinating backstory. From the press release:

While Maker's Mark has always used the same mash bill to create a consistent and balanced bourbon, Star Hill Farm Whisky evolves each year, revealing how nature impacts flavor. The inaugural release spotlighted soft red winter wheat—the signature grain in Maker’s Mark’s mash bill. The 2026 release introduces hard red and hard white wheat types, demonstrating how grain diversity translates into greater depth of flavor through distillation, maturation and expert blending. Star Hill Farm 2026 is crafted from two mash bills: one composed entirely of malted wheat, and another of 70% wheat and 30% malted barley. The final blend—27% wheat, 62% malted wheat and 11% malted barley—delivers a darker, more layered aromatic profile, with a rounder structure and amplified fruit notes compared to that of 2025.

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What I love about Star Hill Farm is that Maker’s Mark produces it using regenerative farming techniques. It’s a way to let nature do what it does best while stewarding the land and its produce carefully and lovingly. It’s an old-school Epcot concept (think Living With the Land), and I think Walt Disney would approve.

Related: Whiskey Wednesday: 250 Years of Freedom Honors America in a Spirited Way

“My grandparents built Maker’s Mark on the belief that when we invest in the land, it gives back in flavor,” said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker’s Mark. “Star Hill Farm Whisky extends that vision by embracing ingredients sourced from regenerative agriculture. As a proud B Corp and Regenified-certified distillery, we’re helping to define leadership in sustainability for the industry, while working to make Star Hill Farm the most endearing, culturally rich and environmentally responsible homeplace in the world.”

The whisky

Since bourbon is my lane, and I don’t stray too far from it, I wondered what to expect from Star Hill Farm. The press release gave me some insight.

“The first release of Star Hill Farm Whisky was bright, approachable and straightforward; this year we’ve dialed up the complexity,” said Dr. Blake Layfield, master distiller at Maker’s Mark. “The 2026 release is a balanced blend of seven and eight-year whiskies bottled at cask strength, evolving from first sip to finish. It opens with aromas of molasses, fig and delicate baking spices, followed by notes of zesty citrus, ripe pear and buttery shortbread, and lingers with a soft cinnamon finish.”

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Of course, everybody’s taste buds are different, so one’s mileage may vary. There’s no better way to experience it than to taste it.

The tasting

I’ll start out by saying that the virtual tasting concept is brilliant. I got to try these spirits and interact with Layfield and lead blender Beth Buckner from the comfort of my backyard. I would do this again in a heartbeat!

We led things off with Maker’s Mark classic: that gold standard. I was familiar with it enough to know exactly what I was getting into. Maker’s Mark 46 was new to me, but I appreciated the bolder flavor profile. I’ll return to that one, too.

Next, we moved to the stars of the show: Star Hill Farm 2025 and 2026. Layfield said that the philosophy of Star Hill Farm is “honoring the ethos of nature” to “leave the land better than we found it.” Buckner said, “Nature is the maker.”

Star Hill Farm 2025

Mash bill: 51% soft red winter wheat, 27% malted soft red winter wheat, 22% malted barley

114.7 proof, and it’s hard to find other than on the secondary market for premium prices — a quick search gave me prices anywhere between $225 and $450!

The 2025 edition of Star Hill Farm has a dessert-heavy nose, and it’s a rich pour with notes of berries, red velvet, and a hint of chocolate. The finish is oaky and strong. It’s a treat because it’s so hard to come by unless you’re willing to come off the hip.

Star Hill Farm 2026

Mash bill: 27% wheat, 62% malted wheat, and 11% malted barley

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116.4 proof, retails for $~100

The 2026 take on Star Hill Farm is much different from 2025. Cherry features more prominently on the nose, and it carries a brighter taste. It’s caramel-heavy with a breadiness and a spice that tastes almost like an apple pie without apples in it. It’s markedly different to the 2025 edition, which means that each year might get ever more interesting.

“’25 is a drinker, and ’26 is a thinker,” said Buckner. Layfield noted that both whiskies reflect the mission of “transparency, quality, and stewardship.” After trying both, I can’t help but think that the future is bright for this line of fascinating wheat whiskies. I can’t wait to explore more

Whiskey Wednesday (or Weekend in this case) is usually reserved for our VIP members, but this week’s column is a free preview — think of it as a neat pour before you buy the bottle. If you enjoyed it, there’s plenty more where that came from.

Join PJ Media VIP today and get access to all my regular Whiskey Wednesday columns, plus exclusive analysis, commentary, and the kind of stories we save for our members. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off. Come for the bourbon. Stay for the truth.