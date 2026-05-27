Whiskey Wednesday: 250 Years of Freedom Honors America in a Spirited Way

America’s 250th birthday is promising a summer unlike any other. We’ll see celebrations everywhere, from the official Trump administration commemorations to patriotic content at the Disney Parks. Here’s another way to mark 250 years of the American story.

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Florida-based America’s Point Distillery has chosen to honor the nation’s semiquincentennial with a trio of spirits in a handsome package. 250 Years of Freedom offers a vodka, a rum, and a bourbon, all 80 proof. From the commemorative box:

From the spirit of 1797 to the heart of 2026, this collection honors America's journey through liquid history. Each bottle in this trinity tells a chapter of our nation's story—the Rum that fueled colonial taverns where patriots gathered, and revolution was born in whispered conversations over candlelight, the Vodka that represents our relentless pursuit of pure perfection and the innovation that built a new world, and the Bourbon that embodies the bold, unapologetic character forged on the American frontier. Crafted with the same unwavering dedication to excellence that George Washington brought to his Mount Vernon distillery, this commemorative collection transforms 250 years of American freedom, resilience, and ingenuity into an experience you can taste, toast, and treasure. This is more than spirits—this is the American story, distilled.

America’s Point sent me bottles of all three spirits to try. Here are my impressions of each one of the spirits in the package.

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Vodka

I’m not a vodka drinker, so I was flying blind trying this one. I did ask ChatGPT about what to look for in a quality vodka so that I could know what I was getting into.

What I tasted was a clean corn vodka with a faint botanical note and just enough heat to keep it honest. The finish has some warmth, but it stays on the right side of harsh.

It’s not enough to turn me into a vodka drinker, but at least I have a quality spirit on hand when I go to make a martini (shaken, not stirred, of course).

Rum

The rum is light but not clear, and it looks inviting in my VoChill glass. It has a pleasingly viscous texture, with brown sugar and caramel up front and a clear thread of oaky spice running underneath. A splash of water smooths it out and nudges the sweetness forward, though I thought it was at its best when chilled.

It didn’t turn me into a pirate, which is probably for the best at my age, but I appreciate its Floridian character. It’s a Buffett-respecting pour that would feel right at home in a mojito or Cuba Libre. And as long as we’re at it, let’s keep dreaming of a free Cuba, y’all.

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Bourbon

The bourbon is young (aged four years) and low proof (80 proof), so bourbon connoisseurs know what they’re getting into with a bourbon like this one. That’s not a knock on this bourbon.

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It’s light in the glass, vanilla-forward on the nose, and bright on the palate, with a faint citrus note that gives it a little lift. The mouthfeel is surprisingly solid, the warmth stays respectable, and a splash of water brings some caramel into view.

But y’all know me well enough by now to know that I’m going to judge a bourbon most strongly by how it tastes on the rocks. That’s where this one shines. This bourbon is bright, easy-drinking, and perfect for an Independence Day toast.

The biggest compliment I can pay this distillery is that by the end of the tasting, I wasn’t just reviewing the bourbon — I was thinking about ordering a couple of bottles for family.

250 Years of Freedom Spirits will launch on June 1. You'll be able to order through Cellar beginning next week.

Normally, Whiskey Wednesday is for VIP members only, but this week I’m giving everyone a free taste. If you enjoyed this column, imagine it as the sample pour — and PJ Media VIP as the bottle you’ll want to take home.

Become a PJ Media VIP member today and get my regular Whiskey Wednesday columns, plus exclusive commentary and analysis you won’t find on the free side. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off. That’s a deal worth raising a glass to.