Even the Big, Blue Towns Are Sick of the Democratic Freak-Show

Albert Einstein wrote a letter to his son in the 1950s about American politics: "There’s something amazing about America’s democracy, it’s got a gyroscope, and just when you think it’s going to go off the cliff, it rights itself."

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Some 70 years later, we see that gyroscope is once again at work.

As the communists who cosplay as Democrats continue to push "woke" codswallop down the throats of any American still too daft to recognize cultural Marxism, even as a bearded lady showers next to their tween daughter, many Americans living on the West Coast — including those who hopscotch to work through hypodermic needles and human feces, which I call "Democrat street kabobs" are starting to realize — Democrats are communists and communism sucks.

FACT-O-RAMA! Once upon a time, America's oldest apparatchik, Bernie Sanders, railed against millionaires. Now that he is one himself, he attacks billionaires and "oligarchs."

Bernie before cashed in:

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Three houses and mad stacks later, Bernie the millionaire now has a new target:

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SCAM-O-RAMA! Bernie's wife and stepson now have their own non-governmental organization (NGO), The Sanders Institute. Their "mission" is to "revitalize democracy by actively engaging individuals, organizations, and the media in the pursuit of progressive solutions to economic, environmental, racial, and social justice issues." It appears the Sanders Institute has held conferences three times since 2018. The institute has taken in no less than $875,000 and as much as $2.4 million.

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It's hard to determine how much money Bolshevik Bernie's family NGO has hoovered up. Even Google AI disagrees with itself.

Google AI disagrees with itself re: how much cabbage Bernie Sanders swiped through his family's NGO. pic.twitter.com/4JWOKGzpHY — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) May 26, 2026

Woke is dying about as fast as Mr. Orange in "Reservoir Dogs," but the writing is on the wall, and the final thrusts of the pugios are coming from the people who put Democrats in charge.

After two years of complaints, a YMCA in San Francisco recently rewrote their rules regarding men walking around naked in front of women and girls in the locker room, largely due to a decepticon calling himself "Sammy."

Apparently, Sammy was spending too much time wandering nude in the locker room, allegedly for hours a day, six days a week, forcing women and girls to eyeball his lady-crank whether they wanted to or not.

The new rules demand nudity to be "discreet, limited, and brief." Sammy didn't like the new rules and hasn't been seen in two weeks. But the big picture is this: a transamabob in San Francisco, a city that holds no fewer than six LGBTFBI festivals per year, stood up, finally, to trans insanity.

POX-O-RAMA! Despite locking down the world due to COVID, a virus that no less than 99.5% of affected Americans would survive, U.S. healthcare simpletons decided not to cancel San Francisco sex-fests in 2022 when monkeypox was ravaging gay men worldwide. Healthcare officials claimed abstinence wouldn't stop the virus. At the same time, the serial liars at Vox whined that those same healthcare dopes weren't doing enough to stop the spread.

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Related: Gavin Newsom Wants Mad Stacks to Fix Men's Mental Health Trauma He Created

North in Seattle, some residents in a neighborhood inundated with prostitution, human trafficking, and shootings have taken matters into their own hands

BOZO-RAMA! Seattle just elected their commie mayor, red diaper baby Katie Wilson, six months ago in November 2025.

Stray bullets fly almost nightly as pimps and gangbangers slug it out in the North Aurora corridor, with as many as 40 shell casings found after one night of debauchery.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING:

Another shootout in North Seattle near Aurora Ave, this time at 4 am Saturday near Burgermaster.



Police collected 40 shell casings from both sides of the street as the pimp & gang wars continue



But "Seattle is ready" for the World Cup, right? pic.twitter.com/Gz122KBM8I — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 25, 2026

In a desperate attempt to save their lives, because apparently, those "racist" cops won't help, residents have taken to building barriers on their street to keep the mayhem out. When city officials showed up to complain, the citizens refused to remove the obstacles. Instead, they placed notes on them explaining their actions.

For more than three years, many of us have been engaging almost daily with city officials, law enforcement, SDOT, and other local agencies to find both immediate and long-term solutions. Homes have been hit by gunfire, narrowly missing children. Our military veterans, thinking they’d found a peaceful neighborhood, are now suffering from PTSD.

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Frustrated by recurring gunfire tied to Aurora Avenue’s long-running and increasingly deadly crime problems, some North Seattle residents have begun barricading neighborhood streets themselves.



Supporters call it a safety measure, though it is also raising concerns that the… pic.twitter.com/nSOUEnaxmx — KOMO News (@komonews) May 26, 2026

Speaking of red diapers, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is likely filling hers as Independent Spencer Pratt has seen an explosion of political donations in the last reporting period.

Between April 19 and May 15, the Pratt campaign has taken $2.7 million in donations, almost meeting Bass's cash haul of $2.8 million in the same time frame.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt rips LA Mayor Karen 'Basura' (trash) Bass over the 6th Street Bridge disaster.



The bridge is completely dark because criminals have stolen all the lights.



The bridge was completed in 2022 and cost just shy of $600 M; however,… pic.twitter.com/5oVYSNLD1k — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 12, 2026

Pratt had 8,490 donors send him "mad cheddar," 328 of whom contributed the maximum of $1,800.

Unlike Bass, Pratt doesn't have the full backing of a political party throwing bales of cash at him. For a non-Democrat to rake in so much lettuce, we can only surmise that Californians, though they may not mention it at the water cooler, may finally have had enough of Bass's Bolshevik BS.

Did I say Bolshevik? I did, here is why:

Hey Lisa, if you're against me because I was on a TV show in my 20's, wait til you learn what Karen Bass was doing in her 20's... https://t.co/ONR5qankwL pic.twitter.com/QTM84pjOC7 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 26, 2026

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What have we learned?

Liberals in Seattle are at the point where they are defending themselves from the criminals that Democrats embrace. San Francisco, home to the noisy, violent "gaystapo," which normally embraces the cross-dressing transgender dime museums, has sided with women who were sick of looking at some dudette's she-peen and drawn some lines. It's not far enough, but it's a start.

Spencer Pratt is raising more money than his opponents likely expected. Maybe the liberals have finally had enough of their Party's purposeful destruction. We'll find out on election night: if the Democrats don't cheat.

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