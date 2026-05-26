Muslim Leader Crows That ‘America Is Being Divided’ — and Names the Culprits

It’s no secret that America today is filled with people who hate the United States as it is currently constituted, and want to see it destroyed. It is rare, however, for them to speak openly about these aspirations, and how they intend to destroy the country, and how they are seeking to do so even now. However, Osama Abuirshaid of American Muslims for Palestine recently spoke at the Islamic Center of Passaic County in Paterson, New Jersey (ICPC-Paterson), and made his hatred for this country abundantly clear. He even named those Americans who are inadvertently helping him implement his divide-and-conquer strategy.

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Video featuring Abuirshaid’s remarks began circulating widely on Thursday, although it actually comes from a Jan. 16, 2026 event at ICPC-Paterson. The video remains extremely relevant today, and has gained well over 200,000 views as of this writing on Tuesday afternoon, and it should have over two hundred million. This is because Osama Abuirshaid states it plainly, and with obvious relish: “America is being divided.” His words provide a necessary insight into the mindset of those who would destroy this country. All those who don’t want to see that happen, and who want to preserve the United States as a bastion of freedom, should ponder his words carefully.

Abuirshaid begins, in heavily accented English, by proclaiming that the MAGA movement has been divided:

Now within the Democratic and the Republican Party, we see the split, we see the fractures, within what? The MAGA movement. You see the likes of Tucker Carlson, you see the likes of Candace Owens, you see the likes of Megyn Kelly, you see the likes of Steve Bannon! He’s the one who coined MAGA. Do you know what MAGA means? Do you know what MAGA? Do you know what MAGA? MAGA, Make America Great Again, right? MIGA, Make Israel Great Again. So he said, “Either you’re MAGA or MIGA. Choose.”

Carlson, Owens, Kelly and Bannon splitting the MAGA movement over Israel: what many inside the MAGA movement itself would deny, Abuirshaid happily avows. And then he takes credit on behalf of the Muslims in America:

So he accuses people like Ben Shapiro and who? Mark Levin, who he calls Mark Tel Aviv Levin, that’s what he calls him. These cracks are happening, so now for those who continue to question, is our work paying off? I’m telling you, it is.

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“Is our work paying off?” Whose work? Clearly, the executive director of American Muslims for Palestine, speaking at a mosque, is referring to Muslims in the U.S., as well as, arguably, their leftist allies. Their relentless and fact-free demonization of Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas jihad massacre of 1,200 Israelis paved the way for the legitimization of antisemitism across the American political spectrum.

Abuirshaid warns, however, against complacency:

Is it where we want it to be? No, it’s not. Is it where it should be? No, it’s not. Are we able to get there? Yes, we are. Because Allah is providing evidence to us that your struggle is paying off, that your voices is making a difference. But it comes with what? It comes with sacrifices. It comes with hardships. It’s the same as Surah Al-Isra. You want the victory in the first and second round? It has to come with a sacrifice. It has to come with struggle. Today we’re afforded another opportunity. America now is being divided.

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Abuirshaid goes on to say that “if you go through the ayahs [verses of the Qur’an] again, you will find that victory comes through struggle. Comes through struggle.” Say, what’s the Arabic word for “struggle”? Oh yeah: jihad. Abuirshaid is issuing a call for jihad right there in Paterson, New Jersey, calling upon his fellow Muslims to struggle to continue dividing America until the whole thing collapses and falls into their lap.

Back in 1991, an internal Muslim Brotherhood document that was captured much later in an FBI raid spoke of the goal of inducing the infidels to destroy their own house: “The Ikhwan [Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

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As Osama Abuirshaid happily reports, this initiative is proceeding nicely, with no small thanks to Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly and Steve Bannon.

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