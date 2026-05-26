Democrats Forced to Delete Their Disgusting Memorial Day Post

The Democrat Party managed to do something remarkable this Memorial Day: post something so offensive that one of its own senators publicly condemned it.

Then it deleted it.

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.@TheDemocrats why’d you delete your post politicizing the deaths of fallen service members? https://t.co/yMMPDLFu20 pic.twitter.com/GDa9Q0STDz — Republicans (@Republicans) May 26, 2026

I don’t know who runs the official Democrats X account, but whoever it is apparently thought it would be appropriate to mark Memorial Day 2026 with a black graphic "honoring" the 13 Americans killed during Operation Epic Fury.

Obviously, we all know the problem wasn't the acknowledgment of the fallen. It was how the party framed it. "Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump's war with Iran," the post read.

As I said before, those 13 service members died for their country. Not for a party. Not for a slogan. Not to be used as props by the Democrat Party. Yet the DNC apparently looked at Memorial Day 2026 and saw an opportunity.

The Democrats’ account did post a boilerplate Memorial Day graphic afterward, and it took far less effort than the original.

This Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and defend our freedoms. pic.twitter.com/63quwX85cf — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 25, 2026

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Of course, it failed to distract the public from the disgusting post they’d already made

The backlash was swift.

Social media lit up. Conservative media wrote stories about it. Criticism poured in from veterans, military families, and everyday people who still believe Memorial Day means something.

Related: Democrat Hijacks Memorial Day to Pay Tribute to ... George Floyd?

“Using Memorial Day to politically exploit fallen service members is appalling and disgraceful,” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said in a post on X. “One of the most disgusting posts I have ever seen.”

But criticism didn’t just come from the right.

Then came the most telling moment of all. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), an Army veteran who lost both legs in combat in Iraq, spoke out.

It is incredibly distasteful to use our heroic dead for a political attack on Memorial Day.



I’m a Democrat and I condemn this post by the DNC. https://t.co/Qv6SGR6YWn — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 25, 2026

When your own combat veteran senator feels compelled to publicly break with the party over a Memorial Day post, you've made a serious miscalculation. Duckworth has spent her career navigating the line between her military service and her political identity. The fact that she couldn't let this one go is about as damning as it gets.

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Eventually, after the pile-on became impossible to ignore, the DNC finally deleted the post. Was there an apology? Nope. Was there acknowledgment of why it was wrong? Nope. Just a quiet deletion and fingers crossed that the public would move on.

We won't.

This is where the Democrat Party is in 2026. It couldn't get through a single day set aside to honor the war dead without turning it into an attack ad. It had to be shamed into taking it down.

Pretty much the only good thing about this story is that, apparently, Democrats can feel shame. Still, a public apology would be nice, too.

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