Tulsi Gabbard and Others Go Above and Beyond for a Gold Star Widow

Here's your feel-good story of the day.

On the night before Memorial Day, Sharrell Shaw posted a special request on social media. "This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in D.C. this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60," she said. "There’s just something about knowing people still stop by, still say his name, still remember."

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The Gold Star widow's husband was Staff Sergeant Alan W. Shaw. He was killed in action in Iraq on February 9, 2007. Alan was only 31, and while he's from Little Rock, Ark., he's buried Arlington in Section 60, Grave 8451 at Arlington.

Sharrell, who goes by @SharrellAnne2 on X, didn't have high expectations, so I imagine she was mighty surprised on Monday when dozens of patriotic Americans visited her husband's grave to pay their respects and take a photo for her, including members of the Donald Trump administration.

One of the first was outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. A veteran herself, Gabbard posted a response to Sharrell, which included a picture of her placing a challenge coin on Alana's headstone.

"It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf, and to pay my respects," she said. "It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones they left behind. Thank you for your service and sacrifice."

It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf, and to pay my respects. It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones… pic.twitter.com/GWx11xlecF — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 25, 2026

Later, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his wife and children also stopped by to pay their respects.

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. @SecWar @PeteHegseth and family honored Staff Sgt. James M. Malachowski, Staff Sgt. Alan W. Shaw and other warfighters in section 60 @ArlingtonNatl this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Xaw9LNs8Rv — Tami Radabaugh (@TRadabaughDOW) May 25, 2026

Journalist Nick Sortor stopped by and laid fresh roses on Alan's grave. He also got the challenge coin and plans to mail it to Sharrell and her children.

Good rainy morning from Arlington National Cemetery.



Specifically, the final resting place of your hero husband Staff Sgt. Alan Shaw.



His grave now has some fresh roses placed in front of it, alongside two American flags, a reminder that Americans truly appreciate his… pic.twitter.com/HglXCilTeE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 25, 2026

And soon, numerous others were stopping by Alan's grave to pay their respects for someone who gave his life for our freedom, including this beautiful five-year-old girl. Her parents are definitely raising her right:

Hi Sharrell, I shared your request with my 5-year old and she insisted that we honor during our annual visit. We are grateful to you, Alan and your family. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/eL9uyrYQDM — Yana Hongla (@YanaHongla) May 25, 2026

By Monday evening, Sharrell's X feed was filled with posts like these:

Thank you, Alan W Shaw! pic.twitter.com/DtS6aijYDJ — Thomas Almanza (@ThomasAlmanza) May 25, 2026

And Alan's grave was filled with flags, flowers, and love from so many people who'd never met him before.

My wife and I visited your husband’s gravesite today and laid flowers there to honor him. pic.twitter.com/hG9BkkbQV4 — Eric Phillips (@ericphillips) May 25, 2026

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Sharrell responded with the following message:

Last night, I made a simple request on X. I asked if anybody visiting Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day would stop by Alan’s grave and leave a photo for our family. What happened next honestly caught me off guard. By this afternoon, dozens of Americans from all walks of life had made the walk to Section 60 to visit SSG Alan W. Shaw. Veterans. Families. Complete strangers. People who had never met Alan, but chose to honor him anyway. For one day on social media, people put aside the constant noise and negativity and came together for something bigger than themselves. My notifications filled with photos, kind messages, prayers, and stories from people honoring not just Alan, but so many of our fallen heroes. I don’t think people fully understand what moments like this mean to Gold Star families. The fear is never just losing them. It’s losing them slowly over time as the world moves on and fewer people remember their name. But today showed me that Alan will never be forgotten. After years of watching social media reward some of the worst parts of humanity, today gave me a reminder that the good is still out there too. Thank you to every single person who stopped by to visit Alan today, said his name, shared his story, or took a moment to honor the fallen. This right here is the America Alan knew and loved enough to fight and die for. And today, y’all showed us all that it’s still here and it’s still worth fighting for.

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Sharrell also shared a photo of her family, including her husband and three children, as well as some memories and thoughts on what Memorial Day means to her family.

Memorial Day will always mean more to our family than cookouts or a long weekend.



It’s the sound of boots on concrete.

The weight of a folded flag in shaking hands.

Three children growing up with memories instead of a father.

A headstone in Section 60 with a date that changed… pic.twitter.com/djhACxpQBN — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) May 24, 2026

All I can say is thank God for people like Alan and Sharrell Shaw who are willing to give so much for our country. And thank God for the patriots who went to Alan's grave today to pay their respects — people from all walks of life, as Sharrell said, coming together to say thank you. This is what makes the United States great.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.