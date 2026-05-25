Tulsi Gabbard and Others Go Above and Beyond for a Gold Star Widow

Sarah Anderson | 9:31 PM on May 25, 2026
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Here's your feel-good story of the day.  

On the night before Memorial Day, Sharrell Shaw posted a special request on social media. "This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in D.C. this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60," she said. "There’s just something about knowing people still stop by, still say his name, still remember."  

Advertisement

The Gold Star widow's husband was Staff Sergeant Alan W. Shaw. He was killed in action in Iraq on February 9, 2007. Alan was only 31, and while he's from Little Rock, Ark., he's buried Arlington in Section 60, Grave 8451 at Arlington. 

Sharrell, who goes by @SharrellAnne2 on X, didn't have high expectations, so I imagine she was mighty surprised on Monday when dozens of patriotic Americans visited her husband's grave to pay their respects and take a photo for her, including members of the Donald Trump administration. 

One of the first was outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. A veteran herself, Gabbard posted a response to Sharrell, which included a picture of her placing a challenge coin on Alana's headstone. 

"It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf, and to pay my respects," she said. "It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones they left behind. Thank you for your service and sacrifice."  

Later, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his wife and children also stopped by to pay their respects. 

Advertisement

Journalist Nick Sortor stopped by and laid fresh roses on Alan's grave. He also got the challenge coin and plans to mail it to Sharrell and her children. 

And soon, numerous others were stopping by Alan's grave to pay their respects for someone who gave his life for our freedom, including this beautiful five-year-old girl. Her parents are definitely raising her right: 

By Monday evening, Sharrell's X feed was filled with posts like these: 

And Alan's grave was filled with flags, flowers, and love from so many people who'd never met him before. 

Advertisement

Sharrell responded with the following message: 

Last night, I made a simple request on X. I asked if anybody visiting Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day would stop by Alan’s grave and leave a photo for our family.

What happened next honestly caught me off guard.

By this afternoon, dozens of Americans from all walks of life had made the walk to Section 60 to visit SSG Alan W. Shaw. Veterans. Families. Complete strangers. People who had never met Alan, but chose to honor him anyway.

For one day on social media, people put aside the constant noise and negativity and came together for something bigger than themselves. My notifications filled with photos, kind messages, prayers, and stories from people honoring not just Alan, but so many of our fallen heroes.

I don’t think people fully understand what moments like this mean to Gold Star families. The fear is never just losing them. It’s losing them slowly over time as the world moves on and fewer people remember their name.

But today showed me that Alan will never be forgotten.

After years of watching social media reward some of the worst parts of humanity, today gave me a reminder that the good is still out there too.

Thank you to every single person who stopped by to visit Alan today, said his name, shared his story, or took a moment to honor the fallen.

This right here is the America Alan knew and loved enough to fight and die for.

And today, y’all showed us all that it’s still here and it’s still worth fighting for. 

Advertisement

Sharrell also shared a photo of her family, including her husband and three children, as well as some memories and thoughts on what Memorial Day means to her family. 

All I can say is thank God for people like Alan and Sharrell Shaw who are willing to give so much for our country. And thank God for the patriots who went to Alan's grave today to pay their respects — people from all walks of life, as Sharrell said, coming together to say thank you. This is what makes the United States great. 

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

GOLD STAR FAMILIES PETE HEGSETH TULSI GABBARD VETERANS

Recommended

U.S. Conducts Self-Defense Strikes Against Iran Catherine Salgado
Remembering Sgt. Jared Monti: The Full Story Behind ‘I Drive Your Truck’ Tim O'Brien
Memorial Day Tragedy: Veteran ‘Trump House’ Owner Dies After Vicious Assault Catherine Salgado
Known But to God: Remembering the Mexican War Dead David Manney
Tulsi Gabbard Teases Major Bombshells Before Leaving Trump Administration Matt Margolis
'The Great Escape' and Islam Rabbi Michael Barclay

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Something Dangerous Is Happening Inside the Democrat Party
Looks like FAFO Season Is Ramping Up!
Gutfeld Was Right — For Dems, ‘Apocalypse Is a Business Model’
Advertisement