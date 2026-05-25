Georgia Voters Deserve Answers. Derek Dooley Keeps Giving Them Silence.

The Senate race in Georgia is one of the contests to watch this November. Georgians are looking to oust Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who has proven time and time again that he doesn’t represent the values of the people of the Peach State. On the Republican side, we’re in a runoff between Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), a true conservative warrior, and failed football coach Derek Dooley.

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Dooley has the financial backing of Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.), whose PAC is propping up the campaign. My friend Erick Erickson is also inexplicably hawking for Dooley. Yet Collins continues to lead in the polls.

For someone who is trying to position himself as a conservative fighter, Dooley is taking some curious positions. He refused to line up behind Georgia’s LIFE Act, which is a highly pro-life law (see the related link below). He tried to give himself cover by saying that abortion policy is a state issue and that he’s running for the Senate, but if he’s running to represent the state in D.C., shouldn’t we know where he stands on policies in that state?

Related: Instead of a Touchdown Answer, Dooley Runs Out of Bounds on Georgia's Heartbeat Bill

Dooley is also proving himself to be wobbly on illegal immigration, too.

🚨 WATCH: Derek Dooley hints that he would support letting illegal aliens stay— says he is "sensitive to both sides of the issue":



"They want to feel like they don't have to look over their shoulders every 5 minutes and worry about us taking them out of the country." pic.twitter.com/o9l99cRiwV — Mike Collins War Room (@TeamOverhaulGA) May 21, 2026

Derek Dooley: "[Illegal aliens] want to feel like they don't have to look over their shoulders every 5 minutes and worry about us taking them out of the country."



Dooley is worried about criminal illegal aliens like the one who murdered Laken Riley feeling uncomfortable in this… https://t.co/nfela0CTK6 pic.twitter.com/uKiaDX9lsy — Mike Collins War Room (@TeamOverhaulGA) May 23, 2026

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Seriously? Dooley is concerned about whether illegals feel “uncomfortable”? They should.

There’s another hot-button issue that Dooley is staying quiet on. The Trump administration is working on a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization fund,” which USA Today says is meant “to ‘reimburse’ people who were ‘horribly treated’ by a ‘weaponized’ system under the Biden Administration.”

"They've been weaponized. They've been in some cases imprisoned wrongly. They paid legal fees that they didn't have. They've gone bankrupt. Their lives have been destroyed. And they turned out to be right. It was a terrible period of time in the history of our country," President Donald Trump told reporters last week.

It’s controversial, to be sure, but shouldn’t Georgians have a right to know where their Senate candidates stand on the issue? Ossoff is against it, of course, and Collins has spoken out in favor of it.

"Joe Biden weaponized the government to censor and attack his political rival, PTA moms, conservative organizations, and anyone who threatened Biden's reign," Collins told USA Today. "I have confidence in the oversight process and in ensuring that those impacted by political weaponization are made whole."

However, one candidate has kept his mouth shut: “USA TODAY also reached out to the Dooley campaign to comment on the president's DOJ fund, and has not received a response.”

I find it curious that Dooley, who didn’t vote for Trump — heck, he has barely voted at all — and has tried to position himself as pro-Trump, won’t comment on something the president feels so strongly about. Last year, Kemp told donors that Collins and Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) were liabilities against Ossoff because they’re pro-Trump at the same time that his PAC was sending out fundraising emails featuring a “Dooley is pro-Trump” message. The cognitive dissonance is strong with this one.

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Once again, Dooley is remaining silent on an issue where Georgians have a right to know where he stands. Dooley continues to keep himself on the wrong side of key issues like immigration or taking no side at all on topics like abortion and the “anti-weaponization fund.” Is this who we want representing us in the Senate, Georgia? I’d say no.

PJ Media is keeping a close eye on the Georgia Senate race, especially when candidates dodge the very issues voters deserve answers on. We’ll keep calling out the evasions, the double-talk, and the establishment games all the way through November.

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