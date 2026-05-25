The Morning Briefing: Remembering Those Who Gave Their Lives for Our Freedom

Top O' the Briefing

Longtime Morning Briefing readers are aware that we keep things short and reverential every Memorial Day. I'll share something from a post that my good friend Kevin Downey Jr. wrote:

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I used to believe it was wrong, even disrespectful, to "celebrate" Memorial Day, the day that honors the roughly 1,308,468 men and women who died to create and preserve our nation and the liberties we enjoy (I also include in that number those who died of disease, accidents, and other causes). Who am I to take a day off to grill hot dogs, drink Carling Black Label, blare surf music, and have fun in “honor” of those who died protecting our nation and fighting communism overseas? It always struck me as tasteless. That changed when a wiser man explained that those are exactly the things I should be doing. People died so I could be free to live my life as I choose, my friend said. Not living as I like would be the true insult. Would you like it to sound more formal, more conversational, or more emotionally reflective? My friend is right. However, I do not "celebrate" Memorial Day. I prefer to commemorate those who have died for our nation by freely living my life, which they paid for with theirs.

Back to MB business as usual tomorrow. I'll conclude with this prayer that I post every year.

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,

and let Your perpetual light shine upon them.

May their souls, and the souls of all the faithful departed

rest in peace.

Amen.

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