Harmeet Dhillon Says She Received Ballots for Prior Residents

Catherine Salgado | 1:19 PM on May 23, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

As concerns over election fraud continue to mount, and President Donald Trump pressures Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, multiple high profile individuals, including a top Department of Justice (DOJ) official, have reported receiving more than one ballot. If people who are not so honest receive multiple ballots in the mail and decide to fill out all of them, this alone could be an election-determining factor.

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The Daily Caller’s Editor-in-Chief Amber Duke posted the image and message below, noting that her colleague had received five ballots in the mail, four of them for other people. DOJ Civil Rights Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon replied to Duke, “I received ballots for prior residents of my home in addition to my own. One was for someone who hasn’t lived there for years!”

In Maryland, the mail-in ballot excess seems to be a full-blown fiasco, where half a million ballots went to the wrong primary voters:

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The FBI has promised to reveal evidence the 2020 election was stolen soon, and FBI Director Kash Patel assured Americans there would be arrests of those responsible for the fraud.

There is already evidence to indicate how many states need major election reform. For instance, after the FBI raided the election office in Fulton County, Ga., Georgia election watchdog VoterGA.org declared that the number of fraudulent votes just in that one county would exceed the amount by which Joe Biden supposedly won the state in 2020.

And within the last few years, investigations from federal agencies and Judicial Watch have found over six million names on voter rolls that should not be there, either because they are duplicates, the voters are dead, or the “voters” are illegal aliens. Six million is more than enough to impact not only state and local, but also national elections, if dishonest politicians and election workers are using ballots with those names.

Just last month, Henrilynn Ibezim, a former 2021 Democrat primary mayoral candidate in New Jersey, pleaded guilty to forging a thousand voter registrations.

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There have even been multiple recent arrests of illegal aliens who voted repeatedly in U.S. elections. Mexican national Jose Ceballos repeatedly registered to vote in Kansas claiming to be a citizen before applying for citizenship in 2025, decades after he entered the U.S. and his first criminal conviction. As for Mauritanian illegal alien Mahady Sacko, he voted in seven different federal elections before ICE caught up with him. 

This is why the SAVE Act is so important.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DOJ HARMEET K. DHILLON ILLEGAL ALIEN VOTER ID

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